Intercalary god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Intercalary is an Adaptive Framed Auto Rifle that fires Stasis damage in Destiny 2. It is one of the many new Legendary gear pieces from The Desert Perpetual Raid. The primary reason why one should get these Raid weapons is the Origin Trait, providing a free damage perk. The Intercalary isn't anything special, given that both its archetype and element aren't a rare sight for players.

However, getting a higher tier of this weapon alongside the enhanced perks will be much easier, and even more potent than any existing gear piece with the same features.

This article lists the best perks of Intercalary Auto Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Intercalary PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of the best perks for Intercalary in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

for increased reload speed and Stability. Headstone for spawning Stasis crystals upon precision kills with the weapon.

for spawning Stasis crystals upon precision kills with the weapon. Rimestealer for getting Frost Armor after destroying a Stasis crystal, or defeating a frozen target.

Demolitionist is recommended for getting Grenade energy, alongside Strategist for Class ability energy. Target Lock and Master of Arms are great damage alternatives, if you do not want Frost armor buff in your build.

For players using Prismatic with Stasis super and Facet of Purpose, the combination of Demolitionist/Strategist and Master of Arms is recommended.

Intercalary PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of the best perks for Intercalary in PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Ricochet Rounds for more Range and Stability.

for more Range and Stability. Headstone for spawning a Stasis crystal on the target location after precision kills.

for spawning a Stasis crystal on the target location after precision kills. Target Lock for gradually increased damage after sustained DPS on a single target.

Onslaught can increase the weapon's rate of fire. Since the Intercalary's Origin Trait comes with a damage perk, Target Lock can be sacrificed in most cases. However, paired with 200 Weapon stat, both Target Lock and the Frame of Reference Origin Trait can yield great results in 6v6 scenarios.

How to get Intercalary in Destiny 2?

Intercalary Auto Rifle drops from The Desert Perpetual Raid, specifically from the Agraios, Inherent boss, alongside the final boss of the Raid.

The Desert Perpetual Raid Spoils shop (Image via Bungie)

Once you unlock the weapon, purchase it after finishing the Raid in exchange for Spoils of Conquest.

