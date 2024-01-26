Jormuntide in Palworld: Where to find, Skills, item drops, and more

Jormuntide in Palworld is a Dragon/Water type Pal that resembles a large sea serpent. The Pal possesses a dragon-like head with a snake-like body, which is colored in green, blue, and yellow scales with a white underbelly. According to the Paldeck, Jormuntide in Palworld used to be a wise man who was wrongfully set into a whirlpool, and he returned to the land of the living as a Pal seeking to exact revenge.

A breakdown of the Pal can be found below, along with its common spawn regions, skills, and item drops.

Where to find Jormuntide in Palworld

In-game screenshot for the spawn location of Jormuntide (Image via YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

"The Emperor of the Sea” can be found in very specific regions within Palworld. As an Alpha Pal, they must be approached very carefully since tackling them head-on can lead to certain death. A screenshot of the in-game map highlighting the spawn point can be found above.

Jormuntide in Palworld: All skills listed

Capturing a Jormuntide (Image via YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

Jormuntide possesses the following skills in thegame:

Aqua Gun (Level 1) : Throws a ball of water at the enemy.

: Throws a ball of water at the enemy. Dragon Cannon (Level 7) : Fires a ball of draconic energy at the enemy.

: Fires a ball of draconic energy at the enemy. Draconic Breath (Level 15) : Emits draconic energy in a straight line, damaging foes in its path.

: Emits draconic energy in a straight line, damaging foes in its path. Aqua Burst (Level 22) : Summons a giant ball of water and throws it at the enemy.

: Summons a giant ball of water and throws it at the enemy. Tri-Lightning (Level 30) : Summons lightning from the skies that strikes enemies thrice.

: Summons lightning from the skies that strikes enemies thrice. Hydro Laser (Level 40) : Shoots a stream of water at enemies, washing them away.

: Shoots a stream of water at enemies, washing them away. Dragon Meteor (Level 50): Summons meteorites and throws them at the enemy.

Jormuntide in Palworld: Item drops

Facing off against Jormuntide (Image via YouTube/MonkeyKingHero)

Jormuntide is quite a strong Pal and requires players to be at least Level 45 to approach it safely. It is weak to both Electric and Ice-type Pals, and as such, it is recommended to bring Pals with affinities to the two mentioned elements. Make sure you equip a proper weapon before heading into battle as well.

Once downed, it can be harvested to collect Pal Fluids in Palworld. Alternatively, you can use either a Pal Sphere or a Hyper Sphere to catch this particular Pal and add it to your collection once it has been weakened.

Jormuntide in Palworld: Work suitability

In-game stats of Jormuntide (Image via YouTube/OnGame MultiGaming)

Once incorporated into your workforce, Jormutide will farm materials for you when deployed. It is particularly efficient in Watering, possessing a Level 4 ability.

Jormuntide is also a powerful DPS, capable of dishing out a staggering amount of damage. Additionally, this particular Pal can be mounted and used to travel across water bodies without fear of drowning or consumption of stamina.

More guides on Palworld:

Best Ice Type Pals || Best Electric Type Pals || 10 strongest Pals || Best partner skills || Palworld tier list || Best Dragon-type Pals