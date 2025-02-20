Joxer's Longsword god roll guide Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Joxer's Longsword has been added as the new Legendary standard weapon for Destiny 2 Crucible. These weapons usually come with several perks in both columns, allowing players to gather the god roll of their choice. The wide range of perks also makes these weapons versatile and easily accessible for players.

Joxer's Longsword is a Void Pulse Rifle that fires a two-round burst. This archetype is similar to Aisha's Care, and Nullify. Since both those weapons are from Trials of Osiris and the Salvation's Edge Raid, newer players will find the Joxer's Longsword more accessible.

This article lists the best perks recommended on the Void Pulse Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Joxer's Longsword PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Joxer's Longsword PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Joxer's Longsword for PvE:

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability and reduced recoil.

for increased Stability and reduced recoil. Extended Mag for increased magazine size at the cost of reduced reload speed.

for increased magazine size at the cost of reduced reload speed. Dragonfly for an elemental explosion with a precision kill.

for an elemental explosion with a precision kill. Destabilizing Rounds for spreading Volatility debuff on adjacent targets from the killed target.

There are 24 perks to choose from in the Joxer's Longsword. Hence, several other options and roles are open for players. To start with, the combination of Rewind Rounds and WIthering Gaze will help the user deal sustained damage to powerful enemies.

Repulsor Brace is also a great perk against minor mobs, alongside Demoralize, to get the overshield off of Void-debuffed targets. Demolitionist is available when players need Grenade energy, and Strategist can be used for Class Ability energy.

Joxer's Longsword PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Joxer's Longsword PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Joxer's Longsword for PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.

for reduced recoil and increased Handling. High Caliber Rounds for increased Range and flinch on enemies.

for increased Range and flinch on enemies. Repulsor Brace for gaining overshield after defeating Void-debuffed targets.

for gaining overshield after defeating Void-debuffed targets. Withering Gaze for weakening the target after aiming the weapon for a short time.

The aforementioned combination will help players sustain a powerful loop of weakening other players and then gain an overshield after defeating them. However, other perks such as Killing Wind, Headseeker, Lone Wolf, or Desperado can work as decent alternatives.

How to get Joxer's Longsword in Destiny 2?

Joxer's Longsword can be obtained by playing Crucible matches in Destiny 2. Once unlocked in Collections, head to Shaxx, open the Focused Decoding option, and then exchange 1 Crucible Engram for a randomized version of the weapon.

