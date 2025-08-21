Jurisprudent god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Heavy Impact Scout Rifles are usually a niche among the Destiny 2 players. Both the weapon and the archetype can put off many due to the low fire rate. However, the Stasis element that comes with Jurisprudent is great for crowd control and powerful in specific endgame activities that require patience. Players can also build upon the existing high damage output to even further maximize the potency.

This article lists the best perks on the Jurisprudent for PvE and PvP.

Jurisprudent PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Jurisprudent for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced vertical recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced vertical recoil. Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed.

for increased Stability and reload speed. Rimestealer for getting Frost Armor buff after breaking a Stasis crystal.

for getting Frost Armor buff after breaking a Stasis crystal. Headstone for spawning a Stasis crystal after defeating a target with precision shot.

This combination will provide a Frost Armor buff at all times, giving you a consistent uptime of damage mitigation in endgame content.

However, for a more damaging approach, get Enlightened Action and Focused Fury, alongside Rapid Hit as another decent alternative in the third column.

Jurisprudent PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Jurisprudent for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Accurized Rounds for more Range.

for more Range. Rapid Hit for increased reload speed and Stability with rapid precision hits.

for increased reload speed and Stability with rapid precision hits. Explosive Payload for an AOE detonation on impact and flinching the target.

Harmony can be used as an alternative damage perk, alongside Lone Wolf, for increased Accuracy.

How to get Jurisprudent in Destiny 2?

Jurisprudent is a part of the Portal loot pool from Solo and Fireteam Ops.

Jurisprudent in Destiny 2 Portal (Image via Bungie)

Complete any one of the featured activities, and the weapon has a chance to drop from any one of them.

For a more guaranteed approach, Jurisprudent must be featured in one of the activities, and it will then drop upon completing the activity.

