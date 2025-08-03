Lionfish-4FR god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP 

The Lionfish-4FR Fusion Rifle is a new Stasis elemental Special gear piece in Destiny 2. Both the Darkness elements have been a solid choice for special ammo weapons, as both the damage types excel at crowd control. While Strand can summon threadlings for clearing out groups, Stasis can freeze enemies in place, allowing some breathing space for players in the endgame.
Lionfish-4FR is expected to do just that, along with dishing out enough damage to shut down an elite.
This article lists the best perks for Lionfish-4FR in PvE and PvP.
Lionfish-4FR PvE god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks recommended on Lionfish-4FR Fusion Rifle for PvE:
- Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil direction and increased Handling on the weapon.
- Liquid Coils for increased impact.
- Reconstruction for auto-reload over time up to double the capacity.
- Chill Clip for slowing nearby targets after direct hits on an enemy. Continuous fire can freeze the target.
Subsistence in the third column for auto-reload with kills, alongside Lead From Gold, are great alternatives for ammo economy. Binary orbit can boost the weapon's damage during the endgame encounter, when the user is clearing rooms with Light elemental weapons.
Lastly, Controlled Burst is another option you can keep an eye on for increased damage and reduced Charge upon landing all bolts on a target.
Lionfish-4FR PvP god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks recommended on Lionfish-4FR Fusion Rifle for PvP:
- Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.
- Accelerated Coils for reduced Charge Time.
- Transcendent Moment for gaining increased Range and Accuracy with kills.
- Swashbuckler for increased damage with kills. The effect increases with melee kills.
Lionfish-4FR doesn't help much against Guardians, as the perk pools do not cater to the Crucible side of the game.
How to get Lionfish-4FR in Destiny 2?
Lionfish-4FR drops from Pinnacle Ops activities within the Portal. Any Exotic mission in a given week has a chance to drop the weapon, as long as players are looting a chest.
