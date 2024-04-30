Luna's Howl god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

Luna's Howl returns to Destiny 2 alongside other weapons in the Brave arsenal. The once hard-hitting Hand Cannon from Crucible was vaulted back in 2020, only to return in a much better state alongside new perk combinations. The ongoing Into the Light update brought in two Hand Cannons, both of which are along the same archetypes. Luna's Howl, however, is potentially stronger out of the two.

This article lists the best perks to have on the Luna's Howl Hand Cannon for all kinds of activities.

Luna's Howl god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

Luna's Howl PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended for the Luna's Howl Hand Cannon in PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability on the weapon.

Ricochet Rounds for additional Range and Stability.

Eye of the Storm for increased Accuracy and Handling as the user's health gets lower.

Magnificent Howl for increased Range and damage with precision shots before reloading. This effect can be extended with more precision shots while the perk is active.

Kill Clip for a 33% increased damage is a great alternative in the final column. Regarding other perks for PvP, the Enlightened Action or Slideshot are both great utilities to have in the third column, alongside Opening Shot or Desperate Measures in the fourth column.

Luna's Howl god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

Luna's Howl PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended for the Luna's Howl Hand Cannon in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil direction control and Handling.

Alloy magazine for faster reloading with an empty magazine.

Heal Clip for granting Cure on yourself and allies after reloading on kill.

Incandescent for spreading scorch stack to adjacent targets after final blows.

Subsistence is a great option in the third column, Slideshot for an easy reloading option. While Desperate Measures is a decent damage perk in the last column, it is recommended you get Incandescent or Magnificent Howl.

How to get Luna's Howl in Destiny 2 Into the Light?

Like any Brave weapon, Luna's Howl comes in two versions. To acquire the curated version, pick up the quest related to Luna's Howl from Arcite and start completing the tasks. Once done, report back to the Hall of Champions, interact with the Shaxx podium marked by the quest, and talk to Shaxx.

By interacting with the podium, you have attuned the Hand Cannon. Now, all you must do is collect Trophies of Bravery or simply run the Onslaught activity to get a Luna's Howl drop with random perks.

