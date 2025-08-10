Mercury-A god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Mercury-A High Impact Framed Longbow is a part of the long list of weapons added alongside Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate. There have been quite a few Bows that made their presence felt in the sandbox. Even the first annual event of the expansion, Solstice, had a Solar Bow return with re-issued perks, making it a top choice in loadouts.

Mercury-A, given its archetype, can deal even more damage and is already one of only two weapons to have a specific perk as a Bow.

This article lists the best perks for the Mercury-A High Impact Longbow for PvE and PvP.

Mercury-A PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are recommended on the Mercury-A Bow:

Flexible String for faster draw in the High Impact Framed weapon.

for faster draw in the High Impact Framed weapon. Natural Fletching for increased stability.

for increased stability. Attrition Orbs for gaining an Orb of Light with sustained damage.

for gaining an Orb of Light with sustained damage. Enhanced Kinetic Tremors for a kinetic damage explosion in an AoE after dealing sustained damage to a target.

It is important to get an enhanced version of the Kinetic Tremors, as that version of the perk will activate with two hits from the Bow. Hence, a minimum of Tier 2 with enhanced Kinetic Tremors is recommended.

For other perks, Successful Warmup can work for faster draw time with kills, alongside Precision Instrument for increased damage with precision hits on powerful enemies.

Mercury-A PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Players can use these perks on the Mercury-A weapon for PvP:

Natural String for increased accuracy.

for increased accuracy. Straight Fletching for increased accuracy.

for increased accuracy. Tunnel Vision for increased aim-assist after reloading on kill.

for increased aim-assist after reloading on kill. Adagio for faster draw speed and increased damage after kills.

Adrenaline Junkie is a great replacement, alongside Kinetic Tremors in the fourth column.

How to get Mercury-A in Destiny 2

The Mercury-A Bow can be obtained from the Solo and Fireteam Ops activity within the newly implemented Portal.

Mercury-A Bow in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Complete any activity in Solo and Fireteam Ops, and get a chance for this weapon to drop.

