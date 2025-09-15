Mida Macro-Tool god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Mida Macro-Tool is the newest addition to the MIDA arsenal in Destiny 2. These weapons add synergy to an existing Exotic weapon, the Mida Multi-Tool, where players can gain a damage bonus. The Legendary Shotgun in question here is the first of its kind, as there hasn't been a MIDA weapon of this type before. Macro-Tool also fires Arc damage, granting additional benefits to the elemental subclass.

Ad

This article lists the best perks for the Mida Macro-Tool Shotgun in PvE and PvP.

Mida Macro-Tool PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all the perks recommended for Mida Macro-Tool in PvE:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Assault Mag for increased fire rate and Stability.

for increased fire rate and Stability. Threat Detector for increased reload speed, Stability, and Handling when near enemies.

for increased reload speed, Stability, and Handling when near enemies. One-Two Punch for increased melee damage after landing all pallets on an enemy.

Ad

Trending

Rolling Storm is an easy alternative for gaining Bolt Charge, alongside Envious Assassin, for an overflow of magazine after kills with other weapons. In most cases, you will use this weapon alongside the Mida Multi-Tool, resulting in frequent switching between the two weapons.

Mida Macro-Tool PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all the perks recommended for Mida Macro-Tool in PvP:

Ad

Full Choke for a tightened barrel with a lesser projectile spread.

for a tightened barrel with a lesser projectile spread. Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

for increased Range. Slideshot for auto-reload and a temporary boost to Range after sliding.

for auto-reload and a temporary boost to Range after sliding. Closing Time for increased Range and Accuracy as the magazine gets lower.

Lone Wolf can be used in place of Slideshot, as the former grants Accuracy.

How to get Mida Macro-Tool in Destiny 2?

Mida Macro-Tool can be obtained from the Crucible Ops playlist after finishing any PvP match.

Ad

Mida Macro-Tool in Crucible Ops loot pool (Image via Bungie)

The weapon can drop randomly upon completing a match or can be farmed as guaranteed loot when it is featured on a given day.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More