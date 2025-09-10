Mida Mini-Tool god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Mida Mini-Tool Submachine Gun returns to the Destiny 2 sandbox after five years. Since its vaulting in the Beyond Light expansion, players have been using the seasonal variant of the weapon, called Calus Mini-Tool. However, the new Mida version is a very neat rework of the classic, as it also comes with the MIDA synergy archetype to pair with the Mida Multi-Tool Exotic.

This article lists the best perks on the Mida Mini-Tool SMG for PvE and PvP.

Mida Mini-Tool PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are the best on Mida Mini-Tool for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced vertical recoil on the weapon.

for increased Handling and reduced vertical recoil on the weapon. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

for increased reload speed and Stability. Heal Clip for getting a Cure healing buff upon reloading on kill.

for getting a Cure healing buff upon reloading on kill. Incandescent for an AOE explosion and spreading scorch to adjacent enemies from the killed target.

The combination of Attrition Orbs and Burning Ambition works very well with each other, as sustained damage will create orbs and scorch the target simultaneously. Master of Arms is another decent damage alternative, alongside Loose Change for utility after inflicting Scorch on targets.

Mida Mini-Tool PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are the best on Mida Mini-Tool for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Perpetual Motion for increased Stability and Mobility after aiming while moving.

for increased Stability and Mobility after aiming while moving. Master of Arms for increased damage after scoring kills with any weapon.

Heal Clip is a decent alternative for self-healing, alongside the combination of Hip Fire Grip and Offhand Strike.

How to get Mida Mini-Tool in Destiny 2?

Mida Mini-Tool can be obtained from playing Solo and Fireteam Ops. Running any one of the activities from those two sections will give you a chance to get the weapon via drop.

Mida Mini-Tool in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

However, you can also get the weapon guaranteed if it is featured in any one of the activities for a day.

