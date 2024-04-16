Midnight Coup god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Midnight Coup is among the many fan-favorite weapons returning in Destiny 2 Into the Light. The Adaptive Hand Cannon was once a part of the age-old Leviathan Raid and came with two fixed perks. However, with the implementation of multiple new perks, it is only natural for players to get an advanced version of the Hand Cannon with randomized perks.

This article lists the best perks to have on the Midnight Coup Hand Cannon for both PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Midnight Coup god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

Midnight Coup PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks necessary to have on the new Midnight Coup for PvP:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range on the weapon.

Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

Explosive Payload for a small AOE detonation on impact and flinching enemies.

Rampage for damage increases up to three stacks, up to 33% with kills.

Other perks — such as Moving Target, Enlightened Action, Kinetic Tremors, and Zen Moment — are great choices as well.

Midnight Coup god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

Midnight Coup PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks necessary to have on the new Midnight Coup for PvE:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.

Flared Magwell for increased Reload Speed and Stability.

Firefly for AOE detonation upon precision kills and increase in reload speed.

Desperate Measures for increased damage after final blows. This effect amplifies after Grenade and Melee kills.

Other perks that can also be used for PvE are Shoot to Loot and Frenzy, alongside Attrition Orbs and Kinetic Tremors.

The Frenzy/Desperate Measures combination is meant for increased add-clearing, which applies for Shoot to Loot/Frenzy as well. The Attrition Orbs/Kinetic Tremors combination, on the other hand, is meant for a more sustained DPS approach on bosses, elites, and Champions.

How to get Midnight Coup in Destiny 2 Into the Light?

Midnight Coup can be farmed from the Onslaught activity in Destiny 2 Into the Light. However, it is recommended to finish the quest related to the item, which will drop a curated version of the weapon. Upon completing the mission, you will see a quest step asking you to attune the weapon. Doing so will add Midnight Coup to the loot pool, alongside other Brave weapons in the arsenal.

