Mint Retrograde god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Rocket-Assisted Framed weapons have become the popular archetypes to use in Destiny 2 PvE. Ever since the implementation of this family in the Sidearm weapon types, they have become the primary choice in endgame activities. While it started with one specific Sidearm from Warlord's Ruin Dungeon, the archetype has now made its way into the Pulse Rifle weapon type.

Mint Retrograde is the first Rocket-Assisted Pulse Rifle with special ammo, and the results are just as broken as you would think them to be. This article lists the best perks on this new Strand Special Pulse Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Mint Retrograde PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Mint Retrograde in PvE:

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius at the cost of Velocity.

for increased Blast Radius at the cost of Velocity. High Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed on the weapon.

for increased projectile speed on the weapon. Beacon Rounds for projectiles to become homing missiles after kills.

for projectiles to become homing missiles after kills. Master of Arms for increased damage after final blows.

Hatchling can be a great alternative if you are running a Strand subclass and have multiple synergies via Fragments. Slice, One for All, and Chain Reaction can be great perks in the fourth column as well.

Mint Retrograde PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Mint Retrograde in PvP:

Linear Compensator for increased Velocity and Stability.

for increased Velocity and Stability. High Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed on the weapon.

for increased projectile speed on the weapon. Hatchling for spawning a threadling with kills.

for spawning a threadling with kills. Chain Reaction for an elemental explosion with kills.

Mint Retrograde isn't the best weapon to use inside PvP, so take any perk combination you feel will be useful with your build.

How to get Mint Retrograde in Destiny 2?

Mint Retrograde is a part of the Pinnacle Ops loot pool in Destiny 2. Complete any one of the listed activities in the Pinnacle Ops via Portal, and a loot chest inside the activity will drop the weapon, alongside armor pieces as well.

Mint Retrograde in Pinnacle Ops loot pool (Image via Bungie)

Since there are other gear pieces in the loot pool, the drop chance for the Pulse Rifle isn't guaranteed.

