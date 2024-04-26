Bungie removes sunsetting from Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Bungie came along with one of its wildest Destiny 2 announcements in recent times. Starting with The Final Shape expansion, the entire concept of DCV (Destiny Content Vault) will be eliminated from the game, as all Legacy gears are becoming viable for all activities. This includes Pinnacle gear from Year 2, alongside all other gear pieces vaulted with the Beyond Light.

The confirmation of this major change came from Bungie's official blog post, TWID, on April 25, 2024.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape to remove sunsetting from all Legacy gears

The news of sunsetting remains one of the most controversial decisions in Destiny 2. Bungie removed almost 80% of the content from the game with the release of a new expansion back in 2020, which included locations, weapons, endgame content, and a lot more.

Starting with The Final Shape expansion, every vaulted weapon will be available for infusion up to the pinnacle cap in the new expansion, which is 2000. Bungie stated the following regarding the official announcement:

"After thoroughly considering the problem space, we came to the decision to remove Power limits from all items starting in The Final Shape. We understand that many old Power limited items have been dismantled by this point, and we regret that we have no recovery mechanism for these.

It further elaborated:

Going forward, we intend to reintroduce sources for most or all of these, updated to modern Destiny sandbox standards with added properties such as Origin Traits and build crafting perks (as we have started to do with the BRAVE arsenal in Destiny 2: Into the Light)."

The concern for players is the obvious dismantling of many if not all Legacy weapons that were vaulted. Bungie addressed these concerns claiming that most of the returning weapons will be farmable from different sources, even with updated stats and perks with regards to the current sandbox.

