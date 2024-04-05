The Destiny 2 Into the Light weapon balance changes are going to shape how players approach certain activities in the next two months. Bungie plans to implementing several sandbox updates for weapon archetypes in both PvP and PvE. Considering the size of Into the Light, it makes complete sense for the company to steer in a different direction with certain archetypes.

This article lists all of the changes mentioned in the April 4 TWID, including changes to weapon archetypes, Exotics, perks, and more.

Disclaimer: Changes mentioned here are according to Bungie's official website.

All Into the Light weapon balance changes in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all changes to the Destiny 2 weapon archetypes in both PvE and PvP activities:

Breech Grenade Launchers (Mountaintop, Pardon Our Dust, Militia's Birthright, etc.) have increased Impact damage by 40%

Disorienting Grenades have reduced radius by 15%

Lightweight Bow base damage increased by 6%

The increased base damage of Precision Hand Cannons by 6%

Increased body shot damage of Adaptive Hand Cannons by 1%

Increased crit damage of Adaptive Hand Cannons by 4%

Increased body shot damage of Rapid Fire Pulse Rifle by 3.5%.

Increased critical hit damage of Rapid Fire Pulse Rifle by 1%.

Increased body shot damage of Lightweight Pulse Rifle by 6%.

Increased critical hit damage of Lightweight Pulse Rifle by 3%.

Increased body shot damage of Adaptive Pulse Rifle by 5%.

Increased critical hit damage of Adaptive Pulse Rifle by 2%.

Increased based damage of Rapid Fire Scout Rifle by 2%

When it comes to Exotics, Bungie did confirm the ammo reserves of Whisper of the Worm increased, where the total ammunition increased from 18 to 24. However, some of the additional Exotics include:

One Thousand Voices has increased ammo reserves from 7 to 11

Quicksilver Storm undergoing nerfs, where the number of shots to build rockets has been increased by 50%. Grenade AOE has been reduced by 37%

Base damage of Last Word Exotic Hand Cannon to be increased by 5%

Forerunner increased base damage by 5%

In terms of Destiny 2 perks, the Master of Arms on The Recluse will deal 5% less damage, as the 20% buff has been reduced to 15%. Lastly, the Permeability perk has been adjusted with the Slammer Sword, where the weapon was getting stuck with the Strand element only.