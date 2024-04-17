Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.1 full patch notes: Onslaught fixes, boosted weapon drop rates, and more

Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.1 is live with the second weekly reset of Into the Light, as Bungie seems to have revived its playerbase with new updates. The arrival of vaulted weapons in the ongoing patch was enough to bring many players back into the game, as these gear pieces will be the foundation of any build going into The Final Shape.

The Update has brought in drop boosts for Iron Banner weapons, fixes to the new Onslaught activity, Oracle fixes in The Whisper, and many more.

All patch notes from Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.1

1) ACTIVITIES

I) CRUCIBLE

GENERAL

Quitter penalties are now applied to the account and not the character.

IRON BANNER

Increased the drop rates for Tusk of the Boar and Multimach CCX for players who have not acquired them yet.

II) DESTINY 2: INTO THE LIGHT

Into the Light main node in Destiny 2 Director (Image via Bungie)

ONSLAUGHT

Fixed an issue where players who miss the portal back to the main combat area remain stuck for the duration of the purchase phase.

Fixed an issue where Onslaught was showing the Trials of Osiris symbol when selecting the activity.

III) EXOTIC MISSIONS

The Whisper Exotic mission final boss room (Image via Bungie)

THE WHISPER

Fixed an issue where only the player breaking an Oracle would get rewards.

Fixed an issue where the player breaking an Oracle could get more rewards than intended.

2) GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

I) WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where players could get unlimited uptime for the Cascade Point perk.

3) UI/UX

Fireteam finder screen (Image via Bungie)

I) FIRETEAM FINDER

Fixed an issue where creating a Fireteam Finder listing for the Vanguard Ops playlist wouldn't launch a random activity from said playlist.

4) GENERAL

Fixed an issue where interacting with Shaxx’s holograms in Hall of Champions would play the wrong character animation.

Destiny 2 Into the Light will be bringing in content each week, with the second reset holding weapons such as The Mountaintop and Midnight Coup. Players can still expect additional content such as the Pantheon, other Brave weapons, and the Zero Hour Exotic mission to arrive by the end of May 2024.

