Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.4 full patch notes: Three new PvP maps, Pantheon checkpoint fix, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish enters its last month before the final expansion, The Final Shape. Players are grinding the new "Pantheon" Boss gauntlet, where everyone is getting Adept weapons from the associated Raid encounters. With less than a month remaining for the expansion, players is trying to get into the final act.

This week's Hotfix aligns directly with the Pantheon activity, where Bungie seems to have fixed a frustrating bug regarding the checkpoint system of each encounter. Other additions include three new PvP maps in the Crucible playlist, alongside a few Onslaught fixes in the game.

All patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.4

1) Activities

I) Crucible

Destiny 2 new maps in Into the Light (Image via Bungie)

Maps

Three new maps have been added to the Crucible: Eventide Labs, Dissonance, and Cirrus Plaza.

These new maps will be available on a separate 3v3 playlist called New Territory.

Competitive

Special ammo bricks will now exclusively drop from Primary weapon final blows, regardless of whether the player who was defeated had Special ammo.

Defeating a player who has Special ammo through any means other than a Primary ammo weapon will not spawn a Special ammo brick, though the defeated player will still lose their Special ammo.

Fixed an issue where players could be blocked from spawning on Burnout in the Competitive playlist.

II) The Pantheon

The Pantheon bosses (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to complete a full run if entering from a saved checkpoint.

Fixed an issue where Adept weapon loot from the first Platinum clear did not have the correct perks available and selected.

III) Onslaught

Onslaught (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where the Extinguish modifier on Heatwaves would end runs if the entire party died.

Fixed an issue where players were not teleported to the correct ADU location after the mechanical and boss phases.

Fixed an issue where killing the boss too quickly could prevent further Onslaught progress.

