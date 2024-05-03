Master Rahool to become the primary source of Exotic armor in Destiny 2 The Final Shape 

Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2 play a major part in holding up a Guardian's build. Be it a Hunter, Warlock, or even a Titan, everyone usually goes for Exotic armor-farming before putting everything in place. However, the initial means of getting each Exotic has been a controversial topic for a while now, since most of them are locked behind RNG.

Starting with The Final Shape, Bungie is overhauling the entire system, allowing players to acquire any new piece from one source only. Master Rahool, being the sole Cryptarch of the Social Hub, will become extra busy with the new expansion's start.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Players can farm Exotic armor from Rahool in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Master Rahool's overhaul will receive a new Destiny 2 "Reputation Rank" system on the vendor's inventory. This will allow players to rank up via Engram dismantling while unlocking certain tiers of focusing. As Bungie announced, the Tower's cryptarch will be the source of any new Exotic armor that gets launched.

The company also stated the following:

"When you first talk to Rahool after The Final Shape launch, he will introduce you to a new rewards program tied to his brand-new Reputation Track. The idea is simple: the more you decode engrams with him, the more you increase your reputation with him.

It further stated:

Once you completely fill the reputation track once and reset your rank, Rahool will allow you into an elite club, giving you access to a new tier of focusing."

Readers will find an image with fresh rewards available on Rahool's new system, which includes the following:

Enhancement Cores

Enhancement Prisms

Ascendant Shards

Exotic Cipher

New Destiny 2 reputation vendor overhaul of Master Rahool (Image via Bungie)

Furthermore, the cost of focusing each new Exotic armor piece has been revealed to exchange 1 Exotic Cipher and 1 Exotic Engram.

Lastly, it should be noted that old sources such as high-tier Lost Sector and Vex Strike Force will drop Exotic Engram. Bungie confirmed that any new Exotic pieces, however, won't be added to the loot pool of the Vex Strike Force Public Event.

