Opaque Hourglass god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Opaque Hourglass Crossbow is a new weapon type in Destiny 2, and comes via the latest Raid in The Edge of Fate. Several aspects of this weapon might be unfamiliar to players, as it comes with an entirely different ammo type and Rails. Additionally, each ammo type has different functions, alongside damage output as well, making things a bit more complicated than an average Legendary weapon.

This article lists the best perks for the Opaque Hourglass Crossbow in PvE and PvP, and goes into more detail regarding the ammo types to make things clearer for the readers.

Legendary Crossbow ammo types in Destiny 2

Here is a list of Crossbow ammo types:

Explosive Bolts: Bolts explode shortly after hitting the environment or a target, but deal less impact damage.

Bolts explode shortly after hitting the environment or a target, but deal less impact damage. Spring-Auger Bolts: Bolts release an impulse shortly after impact that deals a small amount of damage and has a high chance to cause flinch.

Bolts release an impulse shortly after impact that deals a small amount of damage and has a high chance to cause flinch. Charged Bolts: Bolts attached to targets deal damage over time.

Bolts attached to targets deal damage over time. Serrated Bolts: Recovering a bolt from a living target deals damage.

Recovering a bolt from a living target deals damage. Heavy Bolts: Bolts deal increased damage, but are slower and more affected by gravity.

Note that each Crossbow shot can be fired, and then picked up from the enemy, hence applicable for an infinite ammo gameplay loop.

To damage bosses, we recommend going for Charged Bolts for optimal damage rotation against bosses.

Opaque Hourglass PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Opaque Hourglass Crossbow for PvE:

Quickload Rail for increased reload speed.

for increased reload speed. Charge Bolts for DoT damage with attached bolts on enemies.

for DoT damage with attached bolts on enemies. Field Prep for increased ammo generation with kills.

for increased ammo generation with kills. Elemental Honing for increased damage after dealing unique elemental damage to enemies. The effect is more for kinetic damage.

Hence, you can attach Charge Bolts for DoT, and then use a powerful Kinetic weapon, something like Outbreak Perfected, to deal more damage to a boss.

Opaque Hourglass PvP god roll in Destiny 2

There's not much to look for when it comes to PvP. However, Opaque Hourglass rolls with Firefly and Dragonfly in two separate columns, which can be a great combination against players.

How to get Opaque Hourglass in Destiny 2

The Desert Perpetual Raid gear shop (Image via Bungie)

Opaque Hourglass can be farmed from The Desert Perpetual Raid. The weapon drops from the final boss, Koregos, and the Epoptes Hydra boss. However, once it has been unlocked in Collections, you can use Spoils of Conquest to purchase it at the end of the Raid every time.

