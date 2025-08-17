Outrageous Fortune god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Outrageous Fortune Grenade Launcher is a reissued gear piece added in The Edge of Fate loot pool of Destiny 2. It is a Heavy Grenade Launcher with the Rapid Fire Framed archetype, meaning that the weapon has been implemented in the sandbox to fit multiple roles, including mob clearing, boss DPS, or shutting down players in PvP.

This is also the only Solar Grenade Launcher in the game that comes with the standard boss DPS god roll, which has been listed below.

Outrageous Fortune PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are best on the Outrageous Fortune for boss DPS in PvE:

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius.

for increased Blast Radius. Spike Grenades for increased damage with direct hits.

for increased damage with direct hits. Impulse Amplifier for increased projectile speed and reload speed.

for increased projectile speed and reload speed. Bait and Switch for increased damage after damaging the target with two other weapons in the loadout.

The reason we are recommending Impulse Amplifier instead of Envious Arsenal is the significant boost in reload speed for the weapon's Origin Trait, Problem Solver, alongside the Impulse Amplifier perk.

You can also get Burning Ambition for Ignition-focused builds, allowing you to deal increased damage with Scorch procs.

However, if you do get the Envious Arsenal with the Bait and Switch combo, you can use it in all content.

Outrageous Fortune PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Get anything that will help your weapon's Blast Radius, as utility and damage do not matter much in PvP. Getting a bit of projectile speed will also work.

Quick Launch, High Explosive Ordnance, Impulse Amplifier, and Chain Reaction are recommended as the best combination against players. Note that it isn't super important to get a specific combination in Crucible, as anything will work with a Rapid Fire Framed Grenade Launcher.

How to get Outrageous Fortune in Destiny 2?

Outrageous Fortune can be obtained from the Pinnacle Ops in Portal. Complete any mission to get the weapon as a random drop.

Outrageous Fortune in Destiny 2 Pinnacle Ops (Image via Bungie)

There is a way to get the weapon as a guaranteed drop, only if it is featured as a reward in any of the Pinnacle weapons from the daily reset.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

