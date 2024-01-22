Palworld Black Screen on Launch error: Possible reasons, how to fix, and more

Since its launch on January 19, 2024, players have flocked to play Pocket Pair's brand-new survival-based RPG, but some have run into the Palworld Black Screen on Launch error. Like most new games, this one comes with its share of bugs and errors, which can seriously hamper players' experience.

This article discusses some possible reasons for the Palworld Black Screen on Launch error and how you can fix it.

What causes the Palworld Black Screen on Launch error?

The game might be running into issues due to an overload of players, which has also caused the "Failed to host multiplayer" error. Additionally, background processes in the game might have yet to be ironed out, causing this issue.

While the exact cause of the problem is unknown, the developer has acknowledged the issue and has even suggested workarounds, which will be discussed in the next section.

How to fix the Palworld Black Screen on Launch error

1) Wait 10 minutes

Kei, the Community Manager of Pocket Pair, Inc., said on the official Discord server:

"About the bug the game goes dark and does not start we are currently receiving inquiries about, it has been confirmed in the development environment that the game starts up to the opening by waiting for 10 minutes. Very sorry for the inconvenience, but please try this!!"

Since this comes directly from the game's makers, it is the most reliable solution. However, if this doesn't resolve the problem, you can try some of the other solutions mentioned here.

2) Run Palworld as an administrator

This is one of the most popularly used solutions for software issues. Right-clicking on the game and running it as an administrator often leads to immediate bugs being resolved. However, this is not guaranteed to work for everyone.

3) Verify game files

Corrupt game files can also cause the Palworld Black Screen on Launch error. To overcome it, you can go to the Steam or Xbox library (depending on where you got your copy) and verify the game files. Here are the steps to follow:

Open your Steam or Xbox Library and find the game. Right-click on Palworld and go to Properties. You will see the Local Files tab on the left side. Select it and click on the button that says "Verify integrity of game files."

4) Update graphics drivers

Outdated graphics drivers may also lead to the Palworld Black Screen on Launch error. Check the official Nvidia or AMD website for essential updates pending for your drivers. Completing these should help override any issues you might encounter while launching the game.

Your overall gameplay experience might also be elevated thanks to additional optimization that the update might bring about.

5) Check your internet connection

If you've been playing Palworld offline, launching the online version might give you the Palworld Black Screen on Launch error due to a faulty internet connection. Check if everything is functional and restart any associated devices. If the connectivity issues persist, contact your ISP.

You can currently play Palworld on Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and PC, but fans have been speculating a potential PlayStation release.