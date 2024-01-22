Shuhei Yoshida fans Palworld PS5 speculation in a recent reply

Shuhei Yoshida, or as The Guardian had called him, "The Face of PlayStation," has sparked speculation about a PS5 release for Palworld, replying "Yes" to a fan asking him to "support SIE so that the PS5 version can be released as soon as possible!"

This exchange took place on January 20, 2024, under the title's Japanese page's post celebrating one million copies of the game being sold in eight hours.

Shuhei Yoshida said "yes" to request for a Palworld PS port (Image via X)

Pocketpair, Inc.'s latest survival-based MMORPG was released on Xbox and PC on January 19, 2024, without any promises of an impending launch on the Sony-owned consoles. This thread has been picked up by members of the community to speculate whether the game will be released on PS anytime soon.

Shuhei Yoshida's comment sparks hopes of Palworld's PlayStation release

Expand Tweet

Palworld's PlayStation has been a contentious issue for a long time. Players have access to only PS consoles, pining for the title, which has been called Pokemon-with-guns, to be released on the platform.

The discovery that Shuhei Yoshida said "yes" to a request for him to push for the development of a PS port for the title has given hope to loyalists of the platform. Here are some comments from fans on the @GermanStrands' post on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One user, potentially a blue team member, mocked Xbox fans as they allegedly celebrated the fact that the game was exclusive to that platform. Meanwhile, there were others who simply said that they would be waiting for the day when Palworld comes to PS.

There has been much speculation about whether the game will be available on Sony consoles. With respect to this, Nekral (@N3kr4l) brought up @Bucky_cm's X posts where they had first mentioned that "Palworld won't be on Playstation."

@Bucky_cm cleared the rumors that this statement gave rise to, saying that the old tweet was about the game's current release platforms, and "by no means a statement that Palworld will never come to PlayStation."

Expand Tweet

Shuhei Yoshida saying "yes" can be seen as a promise of an eventual PS release for the title. In the meantime, check out these PS5 games you can play while you wait for its arrival.