5 games like Palworld you can play on the PS5

Although it is not impossible, the odds of Palworld coming to the PS5 in the near future are rather low, considering all the work that needs to be done on the game in its current early access state. While it is unfortunate that Sony fans may never be able to try out this peak survival experience, there are still tons of games they can play in the meantime.

The survival genre is one of the most popular in the modern era of online gaming, so there are many other survival games PS5 gamers can play while waiting for the PS5 version of Palworld. Here are five games you can install to fill the void created by the exclusive launch of the newest game from Pocket Pair, Palworld.

5 Palworld-like games for PS5

1) Ark: Survival Ascended

Official artwork for Ark: Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

One of the main inspirations for Palworld, the Ark series is beloved by many fans of the survival genre. Much like Palworld, Ark lets players train and raise their own dinosaurs and other creatures. The game also hosts a base-building system, as well as guilds for players on massive online servers to join.

Ark: Survival Ascended can be purchased on PS5 for $44.99, which is slightly more expensive than Palworld's $29.99 base price. However, Ark features a more detailed environment and realistic graphics compared to Palworld's Breath of the Wild-esque art style with monsters resembling Pokemon, so some players may appreciate it more.

2) Subnautica

Official artwork for Subnautica (Image via Gearbox Software)

Subnautica and its sequel, Subnautica: Below Zero, are both available on PS5. These games take the survival genre to somewhere never seen before as they go deep underwater rather than a vast wilderness. This also plays into the horror factor that Subnautica plays off of so well, thanks to its creature designs and lore.

Subnautica still retains some of the creature collecting aspects of Palworld thanks to the many different eggs you can find in the depths and hatch in your base, but this feature is not greatly expanded upon, with many mainly remaining as cool fish to see in your base's fish tank rather than allies on the battlefield.

3) Rust

Artwork of Rust (Image via user KongoBoom on Reddit)

Rust is known for being the most popular online survival game of all time. Thankfully, with the PS5's backwards compatibility, you can purchase Rust from the PlayStation store for your PS5 and play it there. There are even many advantages of doing this rather than playing the title on the PS4.

While Rust may be missing the creature collection that Palworld has become known for, it offers a more realistic survival experience, complete with the PvP gameplay that Palworld lacks. Playing it on the PS5 offers a much smoother experience thanks to the better hardware.

4) The Forest

Official artwork for The Forest (Image via Endnight Games)

The Forest is the survival title on this list that is closest to Palworld. Both of these games work on a much smaller scale than games like Ark or Rust, as they are meant to be tackled by a small group rather than aiming to be a large world for several players to stake territory in. This game also features a story and deep lore hidden within the world.

Unlike Palworld, The Forest is a horror survival game, meaning you are going to be spending your time fighting and running away from bizarre Lovecraftian flesh monsters rather than catching and enslaving anime animals to water your gardens. However, this may be an upside for some players rather than a negative.

5) Terraria

Official artwork for Terraria (Image via Re-Logic)

Terraria is a game that needs little introduction. A staple in the survival-crafting genre along with the likes of Minecraft, Terraria is a 2D platformer sandbox survival game loaded with content. With boss fights, base building, weapons ranging from guns to the legendary Excalibur, and even multiplayer, Terraria is the perfect game for a group of friends looking for a new adventure.

The game also goes on sale quite often, taking its already-low price tag of $10 even lower. Terraria's worlds are randomly generated, so no two experiences are ever quite the same. The game also features a variety of different classes, so it has replayability in spades.