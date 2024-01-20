Palworld "failed to host multiplayer session" error: Reasons, possible solutions, and more

Many players venturing into the open world of the newly released survival-based RPG have reported running into the Palworld "failed to host multiplayer session" error. This can be an annoying experience, especially considering how hyped the game has been, owing to Palworld's Pokemon-like appearance and interesting mechanics.

The developer has addressed this issue in a recent post on X, but players might still be encountering the problem. This article will discuss the reasons behind the Palworld "failed to host multiplayer session" error and suggest possible ways to work around it.

What is causing the Palworld "failed to host multiplayer session" error?

Expand Tweet

Developer Pocket Pair, Inc. shared on X that they were aware of the connectivity issues cropping up for players trying to host co-op. According to them, this was happening because the Epic Games server was getting overloaded by the presence of more than 700,000 concurrent players.

They said the problem has been resolved by adding an update to the Epic Games backend, potentially resolving connectivity errors while hosting co-op games on Xbox and PC.

They were hopeful that players would be able to play with their friends without running into any more errors. If the problem still persists, you may have some other issues. The following section deals with these and how you can solve them.

Possible fixes for Palworld "failed to host multiplayer session" error

Please note that the solutions to the Palworld "failed to host multiplayer session" error in this section are tentative and may or may not work depending on the reason why you are running into this error in the first place.

Check your internet connection

A healthy internet connection is a must to successfully launch co-op in Palworld. Make sure the connectivity is alright by running other things that require an internet connection.

If you are on a wireless connection, consider restarting the router. If the issue is with your internet, get in touch with your service provider.

Restart the game and your PC

The issue might be an underlying glitch in your computer causing connectivity issues. Restarting your system can help resolve it.

Verify game files

The problem could also be happening because your game files have become corrupt for some reason. To fix this, you must verify game files. This can be done using the following steps:

Open your Steam Library and find the game. Right-click on Palworld and go to Properties. You will see the Local Files tab on the left side. Select it and click on the button that says "Verify integrity of game files."

Similar steps can be followed if you got your copy of Palworld on Xbox as well.

Wait for a while

If none of these solutions work for you, the Palworld "failed to host multiplayer session" error is most likely at the game's end. In that case, the best you can do is wait for the issue to be resolved, which should be soon since the developer has already shipped out a fix.

Expand Tweet

Palworld sold two million copies globally within the first 24 hours of release and is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Poll : Have you tried playing Palworld co-op? Yes No 0 votes