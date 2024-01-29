The debate about Palworld lifting designs from the Pokemon franchise feels never-ending. The controversies about this game being a Pokemon ripoff have been skyrocketing, and every day, there is some new drama regarding the same. However, whether this new adventure survival title has plagiarized designs and concepts from Game Freak and Nintendo, most people don't seem to care.

We have carefully analyzed every Pal in the game and have barely found a couple of Pals that could land Pocket Pair in murky waters. Besides those, the design team has done a commendable job with the art style.

In this article, we look at some unique Pal designs that people would love to see in their favorite Pokemon games.

5 Palworld designs that fans would love to see in the Pokemon franchise

1) Suzaku

Suzaku (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

This Pal has a unique design, and it is one that Palworld fans have come to love a lot more than the others in the game. Suzaku is a lot more than a beast. The designers put a lot of thought behind this Pal, and the result speaks for itself.

At its core, Suzaku is a Fire-type flier with an air of elegance. This is one Palworld design that we feel Pokemon fans would not mind seeing in their favorite games and shows. Suzaku also comes with different elemental typings, and that would also be a unique sight in the world of Pokemon.

2) Kitsun

Kitsun (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

While it might look like a character straight out of the movie Frozen, Kitsun is a far cry from anything cold, except for its design as it drips with innovation.

This head-turner of a Pal easily stands out in the crowd. One would fall short of phrases to describe how wonderful Kitsun looks, unlike anything we've seen in the Pokemon franchise.

Like the previous entry, Kitsun is a Fire-type monster, and it would be great to have such design innovations. A Fire-type beast that looks like it belongs on snowy hilltops is definitely a design fans would not mind seeing in the Pokemon franchise.

3) Mammorest

Mammorest (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

The almighty Mammorest is one of the more iconic Palworld designs, and it is a brilliant work of art. While it clearly resembles a modern-day elephant, it is a lot more than that.

With a brown body covered with a thick grassy carpet and a rocky mound protruding from its back, Mammorest is a fantastic example of artistic prowess from the Palworld design team. The monster is so big it feels like it's carrying its own ecosystem on its back.

We do not have something like Mammorest in the world of Pocket Monsters. It would be wonderful to witness a unique elemental mammoth make its way into Paldea to contest another titan—Copperajah.

4) Arsox

Arsox (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

This fiery ram-like Pal is another unique take on an elemental goat/ram design. While we have elemental goats in the other franchise filled with similar monsters— Gogoat, for instance—they are not quite as fantastical as Arsox.

Besides being a work of art, Arsox is extremely utilitarian and comes with a strong moveset and abilities the trainer can benefit from. This adds to the reasons this monster would be a wonderful pick to port over to the Pokemon games.

Arsox is a Fire-type Pal, and it is a pretty neat take on an elemental goat. We feel Pokemon fans would not mind seeing a Pocket Monster that derives inspiration from this monster in Palworld.

5) Paladius

Paladius and Necromus (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

We tried to include as many regular Pals in this list as possible, but we just couldn’t sleep on Paladius. Besides being exceptionally strong with well-rounded moves and abilities, this Pal has a stunning design.

This Legendary Pal has a shield in one hand and a sword in the other. It looks regal and carries an air of royalty with a color scheme that is nothing less than one befitting a king.

Paladius is a centaur Pal, and we have only seen Origin Forme Palkia, whose design can contest that of Paladius. Pokemon fans would definitely love to get another centaur Pokemon that looks like Paladius from Palworld.

If you want to see other Palworld designs making their way into the counterpart franchise, let us know in the comments below.

