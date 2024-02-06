The Palworld community has now found a new way to take down a level 34 Mammorest when they are level one using the “Pal Sphere launch” exploit. This method requires aggroing the Mammorest and then catching a low-level Pal as soon as it charges at you. The Sphere animation will launch the Mammorest in the air, and after it drops, it takes a significant amount of fall damage.

The Pal Sphere method is one of the most hilarious ways of taking out this Pal as soon as you drop into the world. While some other cheese tactics involve lighting a campfire under it, this one straight-up uses gravity and in-game physics.

So if you are looking to take down the level 34 Mammorest as soon as you start Palworld, here is how you can make the most of the Pal Sphere method.

How to beat level 34 Mammorest as a level 1 character in Palworld

To be able to successfully pull off this method, all you need is a bow, a couple of arrows, and some Pal Spheres. Once you have the required tools, make your way to the Mammorest World Boss which is near the starting area.

The wild Pal will be level 30, and the first thing you need to do is to agro it by shooting an arrow at it. This will draw its attention and make it charge at you. Now aggro a low-level Pal near you, and draw it in so that it coincides directly with the Mammorest’s charge.

Now, throw a Pal Sphere at the lower-level Pal. This will start the catching animation where the Pal Sphere will float in the air, showing the catch rate.

When the charging Mammorest collides with the Sphere, it will automatically get launched into the air. Once it comes crashing down, it will receive a significant amount of fall damage, almost instantly losing 70% of its HP.

Repeat this, and the second launch will automatically beat the Mammorest. While it may not let you catch the Pal, it’s a great way of earning some levels as soon as you drop in Palworld.

If you are looking to take down the boss, feel free to use this exploit. It’s much faster than the campfire method, and the resources you need to pull it off are minimal.

It’s hard to say if Pocket Pair will look to patch this out in future updates, but you should make good use of it while it exists.

Check out our Palworld guides to have an easier time in-game:

