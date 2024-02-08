Palworld: How to cure your Pal’s Fracture

Fracture is one of the major injuries that your Pals will receive in Palworld. This can occur while working at the base or battling other critters in the wild. Unlike Sprain, you will not be able to cure it with Low-Grade Medical supplies, and will need to craft a more potent medicine to help them get their strength up again.

This makes Fractures much harder to deal with in Palworld. Many who are new to the game still need clarification about how they can go about dealing with some of the more serious injuries.

Today’s Palworld guide will therefore go over how you can cure the Fracture status ailment in the game.

How to cure Fracture in Palworld

The best way to deal with Fractures in Palworld is to feed Medical Supplies to the injured Pal. There are two ways that you can go about obtaining this item in the game:

1) Crafting

The more reliable way is to craft your own medicine. To do so, first, you have to make the Medieval Medicine Workbench, which is unlocked at Level 12. It will need two Technology Points to unlock, and the following resources to make:

x2 Wood

x5 Nails

x10 Paldium Fragments

The Medieval Medicine Workbench is a great tool that will help you obtain medicine to treat a variety of Pal Ailments.

Medical Supplies is one such item that it will allow you to make, and here are the resources that you will need to make it:

x3 Ingots

x3 Horns

x3 Bones

Horns and Bones can be obtained by beating certain Pals out in th Wild. However, for the Ingots, you will need to smelt it from Ore. Make sure you have a Smeltor built at your base and a Foxsparks or any other Pal with the smelting ability, who can help you get Ingot from Ore.

2) As a drop

Some high-level pals as well as Syndicate members have a good chance of dropping Medical Supplies once beaten or caught. However, this is not something that is recommended as you will be forced to go on an endless farming spree just to obtain a good amount of them.

So stick to crafting the item and using it on the Pal who is suffering from the Fracture ailment.

