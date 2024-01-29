Palworld: How to delete a World and a Created Character

If you are looking to start your Pal-catching adventures, you might just be searching for ways to delete either the World or the Character that you have already created in Palworld. While you can always start a new World without having to delete the previous one, there may be certain reasons why getting rid of what you have made makes sense.

Unfortunately, the game does not exactly tell you how to go about removing the World or the Character that you have created. That said, this Palworld guide will go over how you can delete your previously created World and Character.

How to delete a created World in Palworld

Expand Tweet

To delete a World that you have already created in Palworld, you will need to:

Go to the World Select menu when you boot the game, and then choose the World that you want to delete.

You will get the option to either visit the World or permanently delete it. Click on the Delete World option located in the bottom left corner.

This will open a textbox where you will need to type “Delete” and then hit submit. This will display a prompt telling you that the World will be completely erased.

Hit Confirm and the selected World will be permanently deleted from your Palworld account.

Make sure to delete the World that you no longer require. Note that permanently deleting it means you will no longer be able to log into it.

How to delete a Created Character from a Palworld server

Instead of deleting an entire world, you might be looking to delete one of your created characters from a server. Here is how to do so in Palworld:

As a host

If you are the host of the World, you can delete your character by following these steps:

If you are playing the game on Steam, go to Palworld > Select Manage > Choose Browse Local Files and then click on Save folder.

If you are on Game Pass, then head to “C:\Users[Username]\AppData\Local\Pal\Saved\SaveGames”

Here, you will find a file named steam_autocloud.vdf in the world folder. Delete it.

Now, go to the Player folder containing all the player profiles.

Go into Backup and then head to World. You will find a file called UserOption.sav.

Delete this, and you should now be able to build a new character in the world that you have created.

Make sure that you do not accidentally delete the “00000000000000000000000000000001.sav” file if you are the host of the World.

Expand Tweet

As a player in another World

If you are playing in a World hosted by someone else, you will need to:

Make your way to the same directory for both Steam and Game Pass.

Here, you will find the file called UserOption.sav. Delete it.

Now restart the game after turning off cloud sync, and your character should be deleted from a World.

So, if you want to start your journey in Palworld all over again in a World, don’t hesitate to delete an existing character.

Check out our other Palworld guides:

10 strongest Pals || Palworld tier list || All admin commands || How to get Huge Dragon Egg || All Palworld difficulty settings || All Tower locations || Fastest ways to level up