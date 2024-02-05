Palworld: Save file location on PC and how to manually backup progress

Since Palworld is still in its early access, the game might often face issues that prompt you to keep a manual backup. However, to have some save states of the game handy, you first need to know the save file location and how you can access it.

The directory where Steam and the Microsoft Store save files of the game are a bit different. Hence, depending on the client you are playing Palworld on, the method to both backup and restore a save will differ slightly.

Today’s Palworld guide will therefore go over the save file location of the game on your PC as well as how you can manually restore previous save states.

Palworld save file location on PC

Here is where you can find the Palworld save files on PC:

For Steam users:

C:\Users\UserName\AppData\Local\Pal\Saved\SaveGames\steamID\

For Microsoft store and PC Game Pass users

C:\Users\UserName\AppData\Local\Packages\PocketpairInc.Palworld_ad4psfrxyesvt\SystemAppData\wgs

How to manually backup your Palworld saves

Here’s how you will be able to keep a manual save of Palworld on your PC:

Steam:

Head to the above path on your local disk drive and then search for the “backup” folder.

Here you will get the latest saves that th game automatically took.

Select the save that you want and copy either of the two folders: Local or World.

Now save what you have copied in another folder on your PC or an external hard drive

Make sure that the following files are present when you are taking a manual backup

Level.sav

LevelMeta.sav

LocalData.sav

WorldOption.sav

Microsoft Store or Game Pass:

Make your way to the location provided above and look for the following folder: “PocketpairInc.Palworld_ad4psfrxyesvt”.

Copy the folder and then save it somewhere else.

How to restore manual saves in Palworld

To restore your manual saves, all you need to do is to paste the files back from where you first copied them This will override the latest save with the one that you want.

