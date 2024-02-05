Palworld “Session Search” multiplayer error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Palworld’s early access is continuing to face performance issues, with players now experiencing multiplayer errors around session search. When it occurs, you won't be able to play the game with a friend or log into someone else's world. This is one of the more persistent online issues that the community is facing with the title, and unfortunately, there are no permanent solutions to fix it.

However, there are a few workarounds that you can try to deal with this issue. This guide goes over some steps that you can take to temporarily resolve the multiplayer issue in Palworld.

How to fix the “Session Search” multiplayer error in Palworld

Expand Tweet

Here are a few things that you can try to deal with the multiplayer issue in Palworld:

1) Restart the game

The first step is to restart Palworld. While it may not seem like much of a fix, many in the community have stated that doing so seems to have dealt with a few performance issues for them, albeit temporarily.

2) Check for server availability

Make your way to Palworld’s official X page to see if there is any information on its servers. With the popularity of the game, it won’t be surprising if the title experiences some downtime due to a higher player surge. If the servers are down, you will have to wait for Pocket Pair to get them back up again.

3) Disable multiplayer

If you’d rather enjoy Palworld offline, you can disable multiplayer from the World settings. This will prevent any errors related to online play, and you can enjoy the game again.

Expand Tweet

4) Keep the game updated

The issue might be occurring because you are playing the title on a previous patch. Update to the latest version so that the multiplayer issue stops occurring.

5) Wait for a patch

Pocket Pair is constantly releasing updates to fix the game. So, look for the latest versions of the title to see if they have addressed some of the major performance issues.

Check out our Palworld guides to have an easier time in-game:

Pal designs similar to Pokemon || Palworld tier list || Is Palworld coming to PS4 & PS5 || Palworld Admin Commands || How to find and hatch eggs || All Merchant locations || How to get Huge Dragon Egg || Best tips for Palworld || All Alpha bosses || All Tower locations