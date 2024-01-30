Palworld Shield guide: How to craft, equip, repair, and more

Shields are one of the best defensive items that you can craft and equip in Palworld. While they don’t traditionally work like shields in other RPGs, they still serve a core function in helping you stay alive longer the higher your level is in the open world.

Palword isn’t too challenging of an experience, at least in the early stages of the game. However, your encounters will get significantly harder as you level up or if you are playing the game on a harder difficulty.

Shields are a great way of helping your character survive longer, and today’s Palworld guide will go over how you can craft, equip, as well as repair this tool.

How to craft shields in Palworld

To make your first shield in the game, you need to first reach Level 4, which is when the crafting spec for the Common Shield will unlock. You also need to gather the following crafting materials for it:

10x Paldium Fragment

20x Wood

20x Stone

10x Fiber

Once you have the ingredients, make your way to your Workbench to craft the shield.

How to use a shield in Palworld

Unlike other games where shields are used to actively block and parry, the feature in Palworld works a bit differently. When equipped, it adds a blue bar above your health, acting as additional health points.

To equip a shield, you either need to press F or drag and drop it to the dedicated slot from the Inventory menu.

Do you need to repair shields in Palworld?

Fortunately, you will not be required to repair a shield in the game once you have equipped it. The bar will regenerate over time once it depletes, so you don't have to worry about any “repair” or “re-apply” mechanic once the bar reaches zero.

All shield recipes in Palworld

Here is a list of all the shields and their recipes that you can make in Palworld:

Common Shield (Level 4):

10x Fiber

20x Wood

20x Stone

10x Paldium Fragment

Mega Shield (Level 16):

30x Paldium Fragment

5x Ancient Civilization Parts

Giga Shield (Level 28)

50x Paldium Fragment

15x Ancient Civilization Parts

Hyper Shield (Level 43)

100x Paldium Fragment

30x Ancient Civilization Parts

Shields are one of the best defensive tools in Palworld, so if you are having a hard time surviving in the game, just go ahead and craft one to make things significantly easier.

