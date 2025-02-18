  • home icon
Peacebond updated god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Feb 18, 2025 17:52 IST
Peacebond Sidearm (Image via Bungie)
Peacebond returns with significant changes in Destiny 2 Iron Banner. The Heresy episode received several re-issued weapons from the past, such as Vault of Glass weapons, Season of Arrivals, and even the fan-favorite Palindrome. Amidst all these, the Strand Sidearm, Peacebond, received a few tweaks that brought it up to date with the current sandbox.

This article lists the best perks recommended on Peacebond for PvE and PvP.

Peacebond PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Peacebond PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)
Here is a list of perks recommended on Peacebond for PvE:

  • Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.
  • Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.
  • Headstone for spawning a Stasis crystal upon defeating a target with precision.
  • Rimestealer to gain a Frost Armor buff upon destroying a Stasis crystal.

Subsistence is a decent alternative if you want to keep defeating enemies, without worrying too much about ammo economy. Kill Clip or Frenzy — for damage — are also great options in the fourth column.

Peacebond PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Peacebond PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)
Here is a list of perks recommended on Peacebond for PvP:

  • Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.
  • Accurized Rounds for increased Range.
  • Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy, ADS speed, and Airborne Effectiveness. The effect increases when no allies are nearby.
  • Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

Desperado and Headseeker are both great alternatives for Kill Clip in the fourth column. There can also be a Moving Target in place of Lone Wolf, or Rangefinder if you want increased zoom and effective zoom on the weapon.

How to get Peacebond in Destiny 2

Peacebond can be acquired by playing Iron Banner matches in Destiny 2. There is also the "Focused Decoding" section in Saladin's inventory that grants randomly rolled perks on the weapon in exchange for Iron Banner Engram and Glimmer. Note that the current version of Peacebond is different than its previous version.

Hence, you must unlock the current version in Collections by acquiring it via matches before proceeding to focus on random perks.

