Phoneutria Fera god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Phoneutria Fera Hand Cannon comes with a brand-new archetype family in Destiny 2's Arms Week event. The weapon can be used as a regular Hand Cannon, but with a significantly reduced fire rate, and some Shotgun perks as well. The new archetype is called Spread Shot, and acts like a base Shotgun firing type where the weapon fires with a spread of pellets.

This article lists the best perks of this new age Hand Cannon for PvE and PvP.

Phoneutria Frea PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of the best perks of the Phoneutria Frea Hand Cannon for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed.

for increased Stability and reload speed. Proximity Power for gaining increased melee stat upon final blows when surrounded.

for gaining increased melee stat upon final blows when surrounded. Incandescent for spreading Scorch to enemies from the killed target.

For a melee-dependent build, you can also use Swashbuckler or One-Two Punch alongside Proximity Power. For damage, you can get Surrounded, with Threat Detector for more stats on the weapon.

Phoneutria Frea PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of the best perks of the Phoneutria Frea Hand Cannon for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

for increased Range. Slideshot for auto-reloading the weapon, and increased Range for a short duration upon sliding.

for auto-reloading the weapon, and increased Range for a short duration upon sliding. Swashbuckler for a slight damage boost with weapon kills, and a major boost with melee kills.

Binary Orbit, paired with a Stasis or a Strand special in the Kinetic slot, is also a recommended alternative, alongside Barrel Constrictor.

How to get Phoneutria in Destiny 2?

Phoneutria is an Arms Week weapon, available from Ada-1 at the Shooting Range in Tower.

We will update this article when we get more specifics.

