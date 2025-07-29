  • home icon
Phoneutria Fera god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Jul 29, 2025 10:43 GMT
Phneutria Fera (Image via Bungie)
Phneutria Fera (Image via Bungie)

The Phoneutria Fera Hand Cannon comes with a brand-new archetype family in Destiny 2's Arms Week event. The weapon can be used as a regular Hand Cannon, but with a significantly reduced fire rate, and some Shotgun perks as well. The new archetype is called Spread Shot, and acts like a base Shotgun firing type where the weapon fires with a spread of pellets.

This article lists the best perks of this new age Hand Cannon for PvE and PvP.

Phoneutria Frea PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of the best perks of the Phoneutria Frea Hand Cannon for PvE:

  • Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.
  • Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed.
  • Proximity Power for gaining increased melee stat upon final blows when surrounded.
  • Incandescent for spreading Scorch to enemies from the killed target.
also-read-trending Trending

For a melee-dependent build, you can also use Swashbuckler or One-Two Punch alongside Proximity Power. For damage, you can get Surrounded, with Threat Detector for more stats on the weapon.

Phoneutria Frea PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of the best perks of the Phoneutria Frea Hand Cannon for PvP:

  • Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.
  • Accurized Rounds for increased Range.
  • Slideshot for auto-reloading the weapon, and increased Range for a short duration upon sliding.
  • Swashbuckler for a slight damage boost with weapon kills, and a major boost with melee kills.
Binary Orbit, paired with a Stasis or a Strand special in the Kinetic slot, is also a recommended alternative, alongside Barrel Constrictor.

How to get Phoneutria in Destiny 2?

Phoneutria is an Arms Week weapon, available from Ada-1 at the Shooting Range in Tower.

We will update this article when we get more specifics.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

