Phoneutria Fera god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Phoneutria Fera Hand Cannon comes with a brand-new archetype family in Destiny 2's Arms Week event. The weapon can be used as a regular Hand Cannon, but with a significantly reduced fire rate, and some Shotgun perks as well. The new archetype is called Spread Shot, and acts like a base Shotgun firing type where the weapon fires with a spread of pellets.
This article lists the best perks of this new age Hand Cannon for PvE and PvP.
Phoneutria Frea PvE god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of the best perks of the Phoneutria Frea Hand Cannon for PvE:
- Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.
- Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed.
- Proximity Power for gaining increased melee stat upon final blows when surrounded.
- Incandescent for spreading Scorch to enemies from the killed target.
For a melee-dependent build, you can also use Swashbuckler or One-Two Punch alongside Proximity Power. For damage, you can get Surrounded, with Threat Detector for more stats on the weapon.
Phoneutria Frea PvP god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of the best perks of the Phoneutria Frea Hand Cannon for PvP:
- Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.
- Accurized Rounds for increased Range.
- Slideshot for auto-reloading the weapon, and increased Range for a short duration upon sliding.
- Swashbuckler for a slight damage boost with weapon kills, and a major boost with melee kills.
Binary Orbit, paired with a Stasis or a Strand special in the Kinetic slot, is also a recommended alternative, alongside Barrel Constrictor.
How to get Phoneutria in Destiny 2?
Phoneutria is an Arms Week weapon, available from Ada-1 at the Shooting Range in Tower.
We will update this article when we get more specifics.
