  Players can now farm Legacy Raid and Dungeon Exotics endlessly in Destiny 2

Players can now farm Legacy Raid and Dungeon Exotics endlessly in Destiny 2

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Sep 19, 2025 05:00 GMT
The Witness from Salvation
The Witness from Salvation's Edge (Image via Bungie)

Chasing Exotics from Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeons takes a lot of time. Players usually need to get on their three characters, farm the particular boss, and then wait for the next reset to hit the official servers. However, that time gate is going to be removed very soon, allowing everyone to farm for Exotics for an infinite amount of time, as long as needed.

This system will be implemented on Legacy endgame content only, meaning that the newest Raid and the Dungeon will not be farmable, and players must wait until a new one takes their place.

Bungie will be adding the infinite farm with the weekly reset on September 23, 2025.

All Exotics from Destiny 2 Legacy Raids and Dungeons can be farmed endlessly

In the most recent blog post, dated September 18, the developers outlined a list of changes they are considering for the future, including power farming, the upcoming epic Raid, and, most importantly, an infinite Exotic farm from Raids and Dungeons.

As mentioned earlier, all Legacy Raids and Dungeons can be farmed countless times until someone gets the tied Exotic weapon as a drop. This means that Dungeons such as the Warlord's Ruin and Raids like the Salvation's Edge can be run as many times as players want, until the Exotic weapon drops at the end.

Some notable Legacy Raids/Dungeons, along with their Exotics, include:

  • Vex Mythoclast from Vault of Glass.
  • Euphony from Salvation's Edge.
  • One Thousand Voices from Last Wish.
  • Buried Bloodline from Warlord's Ruin.
  • Hierarchy of Needs from Spire of the Watcher.
  • Heartshadow from Duality.
  • Touch of Malice from King's Fall.
  • Conditional Finality from Root of Nightmares.
  • Collective Obligation from Vow of the Disciple.
At the time of writing this article, The Desert Perpetual and the Sundered Doctrine are not counted as Legacy content, since they were the last released activity in their respective sections. However, once a new Raid and a Dungeon come along, players can farm these two activities countless times for the Exotic weapons as well.

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
