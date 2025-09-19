Players can now farm Legacy Raid and Dungeon Exotics endlessly in Destiny 2

Chasing Exotics from Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeons takes a lot of time. Players usually need to get on their three characters, farm the particular boss, and then wait for the next reset to hit the official servers. However, that time gate is going to be removed very soon, allowing everyone to farm for Exotics for an infinite amount of time, as long as needed. This system will be implemented on Legacy endgame content only, meaning that the newest Raid and the Dungeon will not be farmable, and players must wait until a new one takes their place. Bungie will be adding the infinite farm with the weekly reset on September 23, 2025. All Exotics from Destiny 2 Legacy Raids and Dungeons can be farmed endlesslyIn the most recent blog post, dated September 18, the developers outlined a list of changes they are considering for the future, including power farming, the upcoming epic Raid, and, most importantly, an infinite Exotic farm from Raids and Dungeons. As mentioned earlier, all Legacy Raids and Dungeons can be farmed countless times until someone gets the tied Exotic weapon as a drop. This means that Dungeons such as the Warlord's Ruin and Raids like the Salvation's Edge can be run as many times as players want, until the Exotic weapon drops at the end. Some notable Legacy Raids/Dungeons, along with their Exotics, include: Vex Mythoclast from Vault of Glass. Euphony from Salvation's Edge. One Thousand Voices from Last Wish. Buried Bloodline from Warlord's Ruin. Hierarchy of Needs from Spire of the Watcher. Heartshadow from Duality. Touch of Malice from King's Fall. Conditional Finality from Root of Nightmares. Collective Obligation from Vow of the Disciple. At the time of writing this article, The Desert Perpetual and the Sundered Doctrine are not counted as Legacy content, since they were the last released activity in their respective sections. However, once a new Raid and a Dungeon come along, players can farm these two activities countless times for the Exotic weapons as well. Check out our Destiny 2 guides:Edge of Fate Destiny 2 power cap guide.Can you complete The Edge of Fate campaign solo?Imminence god roll guideEasiest way to get the Queenbreaker CatalystDo you need to play past expansions for The Edge of Fate?How big is The Edge of Fate update?How many campaign missions are in The Edge of Fate?Last Thursday god roll guideGiver's Blessing god roll guideEpoptes boss encounter guide in The Desert Perpetual