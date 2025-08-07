Pre Astyanax IV updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Pre Astyanax IV in Destiny 2 Year of Prophecy comes with new perks, but retains an old archetype. While the weapon is still a Solar gear piece, players will find plenty of new perks added to the pool, making its role in the game different than before. With the implementation of fresh perks, the weapon is currently a powerful asset in all activities.

Ad

This article lists the best perks on the Pre Astyanax IV for PvE and PvP.

Pre Astyanax IV PvE god roll for Destiny 2

Here is a list of every perk recommended on the Pre Astyanax IV Bow for PvE:

Agile Bowstring for increased Stability and Handling.

for increased Stability and Handling. Compact Arrow Shaft for increased reload speed and Handling.

for increased reload speed and Handling. Incandescent for an elemental explosion with kills, and then spreading a Solar scorch to adjacent enemies from the killed target.

for an elemental explosion with kills, and then spreading a Solar scorch to adjacent enemies from the killed target. Burning Ambition for scorching targets with sustained damage. Dealing damage to Scorch targets applies stacks of Scorch.

Ad

Trending

Firefly can be a decent replacement in the third column, alongside Binary Orbit, for boosting the damage of Darkness elemental weapons.

Pre Astyanax IV PvP god roll for Destiny 2

Here is a list of every perk recommended on the Pre Astyanax IV Bow for PvP:

Tactile String for increased Accuracy and Stability.

for increased Accuracy and Stability. Straight Fletching for increased Accuracy.

for increased Accuracy. Successful Warmup for reduced draw time with kills.

for reduced draw time with kills. Explosive Head for arrow explosion after a short delay.

Ad

The Swashbuckler damage perk can be used as well, alongside Rapid Hit, for more utility with precision hits.

How to get Pre Astyanax IV in Destiny 2

The Pre Astyanax IV Bow in Year of Prophecy can be acquired from Pinnacle Ops of Portal.

Pre Astyanax IV in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Run any activity in Pinnacle Ops, and the weapon has a chance to drop from a chest. However, keep an eye out for resets when the weapon is featured, signifying a guaranteed drop.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More