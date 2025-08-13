Precipial god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Precipial is a new Precision Framed Shotgun from Destiny 2's new open world, the Kepler. Note that this weapon is not a Slug weapon, meaning that players do not need to aim for precision shots. Instead, having the suitable perks based on the character's build is enough to properly utilize this Shotgun. Precipial has a little for everyone, be it clearing mobs, damaging bosses with melee builds, or dominating in the Crucible.

This article lists the best perks for Precipial in PvE and PvP.

Precipial PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are best on the Precipial, especially for melee builds in PvE:

Rifled Barrel for increased Range and reduced Handling.

for increased Range and reduced Handling. Assault Mag for increased fire rate and Stability.

for increased fire rate and Stability. One-Two Punch for increased damage with melee hits after landing all pallets on the target.

for increased damage with melee hits after landing all pallets on the target. Opening Shot for increased Range and Accuracy with the first shot of the magazine.

The weapon's Origin Trait, Exhaustive Research, can launch a homing missile after aiming the weapon. Note that this homing missile can also activate the One-Two Punch perk.

For clearing mobs, the combination of Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds is recommended. However, if you do not require the extra survivability from the Repulsor Brace, go for Reconstruction in the third column.

Precipial PvP god roll in Destiny 2

For PvP, follow these perks on the Precipial Shotgun:

Full Choke for a tighter barrel and less projectile spread.

for a tighter barrel and less projectile spread. Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon.

for increased Range on the weapon. Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy. The stat increases when no allies are nearby.

for increased Accuracy. The stat increases when no allies are nearby. Slidshot for increased Range and Stability after sliding.

Opening Shot is also a great perk to have for increased Accuracy and Range with the first shot, alongside Discord for more Accuracy after kills.

How to get Precipial in Destiny 2?

Precipial is a weapon from the Kepler open world loot pool of Destiny 2.

Attunement for Precipial (Image via Bungie)

To get the weapon as a drop, attune it via the Altar of Relativity in Caldera of Kepler, and then run activities on the location, including Campaign missions.

