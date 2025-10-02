Pure Recollection god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Pure Recollection is a new Shotgun in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, coming with a brand-new archetype as well. The two-burst Shotguns are unheard of in the meta, and this specific weapon presents itself with a double damage perk combination, something that is a rare aspect in the game. Hence, despite being a new gear piece, it already has some of the most sought-after features for PvE.

This article lists the best perks on the Pure Recollection Shotgun for PvE and PvP. Note that the weapon fires a slug, and not in a pellet spread.

Pure Recollection PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Pure Recollection Shotgun for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced vertical recoil and increased Handling.

for reduced vertical recoil and increased Handling. Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

for increased magazine size. High Impact Reserves for increased damage with the last rounds of the magazine.

for increased damage with the last rounds of the magazine. Bait and Switch for increased damage after dealing damage with two other weapons in the inventory.

Withering Gaze can apply a weakening effect on any target at any time, alongside Destabilizing Rounds for spreading a Volatile debuff to adjacent targets from the killed enemy.

Threat Detector is a great alternative for utility in the third column.

Pure Recollection PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Pure Recollection Shotgun for PvP:

Hammer-Forged Rifling for increased Range.

for increased Range. High-Caliber Rounds for increased Range.

for increased Range. Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy. The buff effect increases when no allies are nearby.

for increased Accuracy. The buff effect increases when no allies are nearby. Closing Time for increased Range, Accuracy, and Handling with low magazine size.

Under Pressure can also be used for increased Accuracy and Stability as the magazine gets lower.

How to get Pure Recollection in Destiny 2?

Pure Recollection can be acquired from playing Crucible Ops in the Portal, specifically from any activity.

Pure Recollection Shotgun loot pool in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For guaranteed drops, look for the weapon to be featured in one of the activities, and complete that activity to get it.

