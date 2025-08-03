Qua Nilus II god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Qua Nilus II is an Adaptive Framed Strand Submachine Gun in Destiny 2, added alongside the vast loot pool of The Edge of Fate. While being of the Adaptive archetype family, players will be pleased to know that the Qua Nilus II fires at 900 rounds per minute, a pairing that is pretty rare in the game. Regardless, a gear piece like this must offer some of the best perks even to be considered a part of someone's arsenal.

Ad

Luckily for SMG lovers, the Qua Nilus II can be a solid addition to their roster. This article lists the best perks on the new Strand SMG for PvE and PvP.

Qua Nilus II PvE god roll guide in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Qua Nilus II for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.

for reduced recoil and increased Handling. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

for increased reload speed and Stability. Slice , for severing targets on hit after casting a Class ability.

, for severing targets on hit after casting a Class ability. Hatchling for spawning a Strand threadling with precision or rapid kills.

Ad

Trending

For melee builds, the Proximity Power and Swashbuckler are recommended as an alternative. However, if you do not get Hatchling, Dragonfly will work wonders as well.

Slice is very much a priority here, as getting the most Strand synergy out of anything will be better for your build and primary weapon.

Qua Nilus II PvP god roll guide in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Qua Nilus II for PvP:

Ad

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Accurized Rounds for more Range.

for more Range. Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Accuracy and Stability for holding down the trigger.

for increased Accuracy and Stability for holding down the trigger. Harmony for increased damage after kills with other weapons from the inventory.

Slice is a decent pickup for winning 1v1 in tight situations, alongside Swashbuckler for a slight increase in damage with kills.

How to get Qua Nilus II in Destiny 2?

Qua Nilus II can be acquired from completing activities via Solo Ops in the Portal. Complete any one of the nodes within Solo Ops, and the weapon has a chance to drop in the end from the reward chest.

Ad

Qua Nilus II weapon in Portal Ops loot pool of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Fireteam Ops also has this weapon in its loot pool. For a guaranteed drop, keep an eye out for the featured rewards within one of these Ops, and look for Qua Nilus II. These featured rewards reset daily.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More