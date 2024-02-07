10 rarest Pals in Palworld and where to find them

Seen on the in-game Paldeck are some of the rarest Pals in Palworld. Though players will struggle to obtain them, these entities offer handsome benefits when added to your roster. The primary concern is how to obtain these rare creatures which either can be roaming the vast expanse of Palpagos or getting incubated in eggs.

As such, some information regarding the whereabouts of the rarest Pals of Palworld will be discussed below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

The 10 rarest Pals in Palworld that players can obtain

Grizzbolt

Grizzbolt is an Electric-type and is one of the rarest Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Electric

Electric Work suitability: Handiwork Lv2. Lumbering Lv2, Transporting Lv3, Generating Electricity Lv3

Handiwork Lv2. Lumbering Lv2, Transporting Lv3, Generating Electricity Lv3 Partner skill: Yellow Tank

Yellow Tank Where to find: No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary

Grizzbolt is the Pal that players encounter in the first tower boss fight. This wide-grinned beast is a strong Electric-type unit that players can catch and is also a capable worker in the Base.

To find a Grizzbolt, players can go to Wildlife Sanctuary number 1, however, it should be noted that catching Pals in Sanctuaries is a criminal offense in Palworld.

Blazamut

Blazamuth is one of the rarest Pals in Palworld (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Element: Fire

Fire Work suitability: Kindling Lv3, Mining Lv4

Kindling Lv3, Mining Lv4 Partner skill: Magma Kaiser

Magma Kaiser Where to find: No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

This biped that likes to reside in volcanic mountains, is a rare Pal with an affinity for fire. Said to have been born from a volcanic eruption, this rare Fire-type beast is the best at mining in a player's base.

To find Blazamut, players can go to Wildlife Sanctuary number 3, even though, as mentioned before, catching Pals in Sanctuaries is a criminal offense in Palworld.

Jormuntide Ignis

Jormuntide Ignis is one of the rarest Pals in Palworld (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Element: Fire/Dragon

Fire/Dragon Work suitability: Kindling Lv4

Kindling Lv4 Partner skill: Stormbringer Lava Dragon

Stormbringer Lava Dragon Where to find: No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Jormuntide Ignis, with his serpentine look, is one of Palworld's finest kindling Pals. It has the highest level of work appropriateness in a Pal, Kindling trait level 4.

To find Blazamut, players can go to Wildlife Sanctuary number 2.

Please note that catching Pals in Sanctuaries is a criminal offense in Palworld.

Suzaku Aqua

Suzaku Aqua can only be hatched from eggs as it can't be found in the open world (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Water

Water Work suitability: Watering Lv3

Watering Lv3 Partner skill: Wings of Water

Wings of Water Where to find: Huge Damp egg near No Man's Trail teleport point or Bred from Suzaku and Jormuntide

Suzaku Aqua is a rare Pal that has Watering Level 3 trait, the second highest available level, making it one of the best Pals to have around a base.

This Pal cannot be found roaming in Palpagos, as it needs to be bred or hatched from an Egg. Players can search for a Huge Damp egg near the ruins, on the west of No Man's Trail teleport point of Astral Mountains. Players can also get Suzaku Aqua after breeding Suzaku and Jormuntide.

Lyleen Noct

Lyleen Noct is a variant of Lyleen and one of the rarest Pals in Palworld (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Element: Dark

Dark Work suitability: Handiwork Lv3, Gathering Lv2, Medicine Production Lv3

Handiwork Lv3, Gathering Lv2, Medicine Production Lv3 Partner skill: Goddess of the Tranquil Light

Goddess of the Tranquil Light Where to find: Near Unthawable Lake near Astral Mountains

This elegant Pal is a rare and graceful creature, a variant of Lyleen, and likes to painfully slap the ones who disrespect it.

To find Lyleen Noct in Palworld, players in Palworld can go to the Astral Mountains and the Unthawable Lake. On the northwest side of this lake, there will be a cave on an elevation, leading players straight to the lair of this rare Pal.

Faleris

Faleris is one of the rarest Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Fire

Fire Work suitability: Kindling Lv3, Transporting Lv3

Kindling Lv3, Transporting Lv3 Partner skill: Scorching Predator

Scorching Predator Where to find: No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

In the words of Paldeck, Faleris enjoys unleashing blazing whirlwinds when it discovers its prey. Faleris is also considered one of the best Pals for kindling, due to its Kindling Lv3 characteristic.

To find Faleris, players can go to Wildlife Sanctuary number 3. However, catching Pals in Sanctuaries is a criminal offense in Palworld.

Orserk

Orserk is one of the strongest and rarest Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Dragon/Electric

Dragon/Electric Work suitability: Generating Electricity Lv4, Handiwork Lv2, Transporting Lv3

Generating Electricity Lv4, Handiwork Lv2, Transporting Lv3 Partner skill: Ferocious Thunder Dragon

Ferocious Thunder Dragon Where to find: No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Orserk is a rare and strong Dragon/Electric type Pal, and the best at generating electricity because it has Generating Electricity trait Lv4. Furthermore, it has traits like Transporting Lv3 and Handiwork Lv2, making it a great addition to a player's base.

To find Orserk, players can go to Wildlife Sanctuary number 3. However, it should be noted that catching Pals in Sanctuaries is a criminal offense in Palworld.

Shadowbeak

Shadowbeak can be found in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3 and is one of the rarest Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Dark

Dark Work suitability: Gathering Lv1

Gathering Lv1 Partner skill: Modified DNA

Modified DNA Where to find: No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

This strong Dark-type creature is one of the rarest and most sought after Pals in Palworld. It has a strong roster of attacks, and can be used as a flying mount.

To find Shadowbeak, players can go to Wildlife Sanctuary number 3. However, please note that catching Pals in Sanctuaries is a criminal offense in Palworld.

Frostallion Noct

Frostallion Noct is a variant of the legendary pokemon Frostallion and one of the rarest Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Dark

Dark Work suitability: Gathering Lv4

Gathering Lv4 Partner skill: Black Steed

Black Steed Where to find: Can only be hatched from eggs after breeding Helzephyr and Frostallion.

This dark steed is a variant of the Frostallion Pal in Palworld, and the best at gathering. This is because Frostallion Noct has Gathering trait at level 4, which is the highest in the game.

This rare type of Pal can be obtained from Huge Dark eggs. Players need to breed Helzephyr and Frostallion, and make sure the Huge Dark egg they obtain as a result is incubated. A Frostallion Noct can then hatch from it.

Astegon

Astegon is a world boss and one of the rarest Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Dark/Dragon

Dark/Dragon Work suitability: Handiwork Lv1, Mining Lv4

Handiwork Lv1, Mining Lv4 Partner skill: Black Ankylosaur

Black Ankylosaur Where to find: No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

This dark menacing beast is one of the best Pals for mining, as it has the Mining trait at level 4. This makes it a valuable asset in a player's base.

To find Astegon, players can go to Wildlife Sanctuary number 3. However, please note that catching Pals in Santuaries is a criminal offense in Palworld.

Check out our Palworld guides to have an easier time in-game:

Pal designs similar to Pokemon || Palworld tier list || Is Palworld coming to PS4 & PS5 || Palworld Admin Commands || How to find and hatch eggs || All Merchant locations || How to get Huge Dragon Egg