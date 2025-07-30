Ribbontail god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Ribbontail is one of the two new weapons from Destiny 2's weekly event, The Arms Week. This Adaptive Framed Strand Trace Rifle becomes only the third of the game, after Incisor from Trials and Unsworn from Sundered Doctrine. Hence, if players are looking for an accessible Trace Rifle that fires the Strand element, Ribbontail is currently the best option.
This article lists the best perks on Ribbontail for PvE and PvP.
Ribbontail PvE god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks recommended on Ribbontail for PvE:
- Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling.
- Tactical Battery for increased Range and reload speed.
- Subsistence for getting ammo back after scoring kills.
- Killing Tally for increased damage with kills until it is stowed or reloaded.
Detonator Beam is recommended for damaging elites, alongside Redirection and Surrounded for more damage. Wellspring can help you gain the ability energy for more gameplay loops.
Ribbontail PvP god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks recommended on Ribbontail for PvP:
- Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.
- Projection Fuse for increased Range.
- Transcendant Moment for increased aim assist after Strand kills.
- Killing Tally for increased damage with kills.
Surrounded is a decent alternative for more damage in PvP.
How to get Ribbontail in Destiny 2?
Ribbontail can be obtained from the Arms Week event, specifically from Ada at the Shooting Range.
Open up Ada's Workshop via her inventory, and then focus on the Arms Week Engram beside the new Hand Cannon. There is a chance for the Engram to drop either the Trace Rifle or the new Hand Cannon.
However, if you want a curated version, the Event reward track grants a Holofoil Tier 3 version at level 10.
