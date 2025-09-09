Romantic Death god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP 

Romantic Death is the newest Wave Framed Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2: Ash and Iron. The archetype excels in removing large mob groups, making the life of every player easier in the endgame. The Void element is also great for crowd control and debuffs, something that is necessary against challenging red-bar mobs.

This article lists the best perks on the Romantic Death Grenade Launcher for PvE and PvP.

Romantic Death PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all perks recommended on the Romantic Death for PvE:

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius from the weapon.

for increased Blast Radius from the weapon. High Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Repulsor Brace for gaining an overshield after defeating a Void-debuffed enemy.

for gaining an overshield after defeating a Void-debuffed enemy. Destabilizing Rounds for spreading a Volatile debuff among multiple enemies within the radius of the killed target.

Chain Reaction is a great perk for AOE as well. One for All and Surrounded is considered a great alternative for damage, alongside the new Aggregate Charge in the fourth column.

Romantic Death PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all perks recommended on the Romantic Death for PvP:

Linear Compensator for a balance between Blast Radius, Velocity, and Stability.

for a balance between Blast Radius, Velocity, and Stability. High Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Reverberation for increased Blast Radius after kills.

for increased Blast Radius after kills. Impulse Amplifier for more projectile speed on the weapon.

Chain Reaction is a good alternative for AOE.

How to get Romantic Death in Destiny 2?

Romantic Death is a new event weapon from Ash & Iron, specifically from the Reclaim missions. Players can get it as a drop or purchase it in exchange for 100 Event Tokens from the Event Shop.

Romantic Death in Event shop (Image via Bungie)

Event Tokens can be obtained by completing Daily or Weekly challenges within the Event Hub.

