We have a brand-new round of Rust Base Invaders Twitch Drops. The latest wave of drops offers players a range of unique collectible in-game cosmetics and items. Most of the items offered with this event are primarily general drops and will be up for grabs as soon as the Base Invaders event goes live on Twitch.In this article, we will explore all the new Rust Base Invaders Twitch Drops and how you can unlock them in-game. Read below to get a detailed brief. Rust Base Invaders Twitch Drops durationThe upcoming Rust Base Invaders Twitch Drops event will go live for all regions on October 8, 2025, at 12 pm PT/ 7 pm UTC/ 12:30 am IST (next day). All drops will be up for grabs as soon as the event begins, until October 13, 2025, at 12 pm PT/ 7 pm UTC/ 12:30 am IST.Here's a look at the start dates and times for this event for all regions across the world:Time ZoneDate and TimePacific Time (PT)October 8, 2025, at 12 pmMountain Time (MT)October 8, 2025, at 1 pmCentral Time (CT)October 8, 2025, at 2 pmEastern Time (ET)October 8, 2025, at 3 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 8, 2025, at 7 pmEastern European Time (EET)October 8, 2025, at 9 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)October 8, 2025, at 10 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)October 9, 2025, at 12:30 amChina Standard Time (CST)October 9, 2025, at 3 amJapan Standard Time (JST)October 9, 2025, at 4 amAustralian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)October 9, 2025, at 6 amNew Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT)October 9, 2025, at 8 amAll Rust Base Invaders Twitch Drops rewardsThe latest wave of Rust Twitch Drops includes a total of 6 unique collectible cosmetics and items. Here's a list of all the new items that you can secure at this event:Twitch Rivals Bandana skin (General drop)Twitch Rivals Hide Poncho skin (General drop)Twitch Rivals Crossbow skin (General drop)Twitch Rivals Semi-Auto Pistol skin (General drop)Twitch Rivals Garage Door skin (General drop)Twitch Rivals Backpack (Streamer-specific drop)How to unlockGeneral dropsAs we stated above, most of the items in the upcoming Rust Twitch event are general drops. To unlock the general drops, you can simply tune into any Rust stream with the 'Drops-Enabled' tag applied to it. Upon doing so and completing the watch time requirement for all the items, you will be able to get your hands on the five different Base Invaders Twitch Drops. Watch time requirement for general dropsThe watch time requirement for the general drops are as follows:Twitch Rivals Bandana skin: Watch for 1 hourTwitch Rivals Hide Poncho skin: Watch for 2 hoursTwitch Rivals Crossbow skin: Watch for 3 hoursTwitch Rivals Semi-Auto Pistol skin: Watch for 4 hoursTwitch Rivals Garage Door skin: Watch for 5 hoursStreamer-specific dropHowever, to unlock the Twitch Rivals backpack, you have to tune into the streams of the players who will be participating in the Base Invaders Twitch Rivals event. This item will be up for grabs only on October 8, 2025. Here's a list of some of the streamers who are eligible to host this reward:BlooprintCoconutBdeathwinguadilanzitaGEVAD1CHhJuneimPheetusIJsLautaARG00JenniferJuninKrolayOilratsPOW3RriqqeloffSkull_SenseiTabsyTanizenVincentSMGWelynxXxTheFocuSxXxWatchtime requirementThe watch time requirement for the streamer-specific drop is as follows:Twitch Rivals Garage Door skin: Watch for 30 minutes.