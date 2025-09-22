  • home icon
Seraphine Haze god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Seraphine Haze (Image via Bungie)
Seraphine Haze (Image via Bungie)

Seraphine Haze is one of the newest Legendary weapons added alongside the Destiny 2 Ash & Iron update. As part of the Pinnacle Ops loot pool, this Submachine Gun promises to excel in all activities, as weapons from this endgame mode have topped the usage charts ever since The Edge of Fate launch. Seraphine Haze falls under the Adaptive Framed archetype and fires Stasis damage with newer perks.

This article lists the best perks of the Seraphine Haze SMG for PvE and PvP.

Seraphine Haze PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks in Seraphine Haze for PvE:

  • Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.
  • Tactical Mag for increased reload speed, magazine size, and Stability.
  • Rimestealer for getting a Frost Armor after destroying a Stasis crystal.
  • Crystalline Corpsebloom for getting a buff timer with kills, and spawning a Stasis crystal after further kills while the timer is active.
The weapon can also be used in several other ways, as Demolitionist can be used with Grenade builds, alongside Subsistence for clearing mob groups. Attrition Orbs will help you gain orbs of power at will just by damaging a target.

Seraphine Haze also has the Tenacity Origin Trait, granting you a 10% damage bonus with kills.

Seraphine Haze PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks in Seraphine Haze for PvP:

  • Smallbore for increased Range and Stability with the weapon.
  • Accurized Rounds for increased Range.
  • Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Stability and Accuracy while holding down the trigger.
  • Target Lock for increased damage based on how long the weapon has been fired on a target.

Adrenaline Junkie is a great damage replacement in the fourth column. Hip-fire Grip is a decent perk for utility, while hip-firing in rough situations.

How to obtain the Seraphine Haze in Destiny 2?

Seraphine Haze can be obtained from Pinnacle Ops activities. This weapon can drop from any one of the missions inside the Pinnacle Ops.

Destiny 2 Seraphine Haze (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 Seraphine Haze (Image via Bungie)

For a guaranteed drop, look for the weapon to get featured in any one of the missions after a daily reset.

