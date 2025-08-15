Shoreline Dissident god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The new Void Sniper Rifle, Shoreline Dissident, is a gear piece from the Destiny 2 Portal playlist. Its archetype, Rapid Fire Frame, makes it viable for boss DPS and shutting down elites, with some of the best damage and utility perks that a Sniper Rifle can have. Shoreline Dissident is also easily accessible to all players and can be a great gear piece for anyone not owning a popular Rapid Fire Sniper, such as the Supremacy or Praedyth's Revenge.

Ad

The only difference is that the Shoreline Dissident is an Energy weapon, so players can get any strong Kinetic primary to pair with Bolt Charge builds.

This article lists the best perks on the Shoreline Dissident Sniper Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Shoreline Dissident PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all the perks you should get on the Shoreline Dissident for boss DPS in PvE:

Ad

Trending

Arrowhead Brake for reduced vertical recoil and increased Handling.

for reduced vertical recoil and increased Handling. Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

for increased Range. Triple Tap for getting an ammo back to the magazine after three precision hits.

for getting an ammo back to the magazine after three precision hits. Precision Instrument for increased damage after dealing sustained precision damage.

Pairing this weapon with Bolt Charge builds is recommended during DPS phases, as it deals extra damage alongside the weapon.

If you're looking to clear enemies quickly, getting Ambitious Assassin alongside Destabilizing Rounds is recommended.

Ad

Shoreline Dissident PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all the perks you should get on the Shoreline Dissident for boss DPS in PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

for increased Range. Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy. The effect increases when no allies are nearby.

for increased Accuracy. The effect increases when no allies are nearby. Closing Time for increased Accuracy, Range, and Handling as the magazine gets lower.

Ad

There are no other notable perks that will make much of a difference for this weapon in PvP, so get what feels good for you.

How to get Shoreline Dissident in Destiny 2?

The Shoreline Dissident has a chance to drop from Solo or Fireteam Ops within the Portal.

Shoreline Dissident in loot pool (Image via Bungie)

The weapon can also be featured on any random given day within any one of the activities of Solo or Fireteam Ops, so keep an eye out for them.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More