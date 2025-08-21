Stars in Shadow god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Stars in Shadow is a reissued Pulse Rifle put into the newest loot pool of Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate. Introduced with the Beyond Light update, this Solar weapon with the High Impact archetype returned with new combinations. With the evolution of builds in the game, every weapon and its perks have some role to play somewhere.

Stars in Shadow recently excels at synergizing well with Solar builds, all while being a lethal gear piece for raw damage output as well.

This article lists the best perks on the Stars in Shadow Pulse Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Stars in Shadow PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are listed as the best for Stars in Shadow for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.

for reduced recoil and increased Handling. Flared Magwell for increased Reload Speed and Stability.

for increased Reload Speed and Stability. Heal Clip for getting a Cure buff after reloading on kill.

for getting a Cure buff after reloading on kill. Incandescent for spreading a Solar explosion Scorch to adjacent enemies from the killed target.

Burning Ambition is recommended for single-target DPS, as sustained damage inflicts Scorch and Ignite over time.

Sword Logic is a neat little damage perk that will give you the edge over other mobs.

Stars in Shadow PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are listed as the best for Stars in Shadow for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

for increased Range. Zen Moment for reduced flinch and recoil after dealing damage with time.

for reduced flinch and recoil after dealing damage with time. Headseeker for increased precision damage with body shots, alongside the aim-assists as well.

Kill Clip can replace Headseeker in the fourth column, with Lone Wolf or Keep Away in the third column. Desperado can work well in 6v6 scenarios, as having an increased fire rate in a High Impact Frame weapon is always recommended.

How to get Stars in Shadow in Destiny 2?

Stars in Shadow is available from the Crucible Ops activity of Portal.

Stars in Shadow loot in Destiny 2 Portal (Image via Bungie)

The weapon drops randomly after the end of any Crucible match. However, if it is featured, you can guarantee a drop at the end.

