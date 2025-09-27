Starscape Null god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The new Lightweight Frame Shotgun from Destiny 2's Epic Raid, the Starscape Null, is a jack-of-all-trades. Players can use this weapon in almost all scenarios, be it shutting down bosses, clearing waves of enemies, or even dominating other players.
There is no shortage of Shotguns in the game, where most Lightweight Frames are popular in PvP. The Starscape Null, however, brings in some appealing perks that cater to the high-tier PvE side of things as well.
This article lists the best perks on the new Starscape Null Shotgun from the Epic Raid for PvE and PvP.
Starscape Null PvE god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks recommended on the new Solar Shotgun for PvE:
- Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.
- Light Mag for increased reload speed and Range.
- Reconstruction for slowly reloading up to double capacity.
- One-Two Punch for increased melee damage after hitting an enemy with all pellets.
The perk combination above goes well with any melee builds, especially any Titan. However, for other characters, you can get Heal Clip for self-healing, alongside Swashbuckler for increased damage with kills.
Starscape Null PvP god roll in Destiny 2
Here is the list of Starscape Null's god roll for PvP:
- Full Choke for a tightened barrel for less pellet spread.
- Accurized Rounds for increased Range.
- Heal Clip for getting a Cure healing buff after killing a player.
- Swashbuckler for increased damage with kills. More damage stacks can be earned at once after melee kills.
Starscape Null also comes with Incandescent and Desperate Measures, which are neat options against other players.
How to get Starscape Null in Destiny 2?
Starscape Null is a part of the Epic Desert Perpetual Raid loot pool.
However, the exact encounter sources remain unknown for now. This article will be updated once we get more information after the Raid launch.
