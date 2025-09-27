Starscape Null god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The new Lightweight Frame Shotgun from Destiny 2's Epic Raid, the Starscape Null, is a jack-of-all-trades. Players can use this weapon in almost all scenarios, be it shutting down bosses, clearing waves of enemies, or even dominating other players.

Ad

There is no shortage of Shotguns in the game, where most Lightweight Frames are popular in PvP. The Starscape Null, however, brings in some appealing perks that cater to the high-tier PvE side of things as well.

This article lists the best perks on the new Starscape Null Shotgun from the Epic Raid for PvE and PvP.

Starscape Null PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the new Solar Shotgun for PvE:

Ad

Trending

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

for increased Stability, Range, and Handling. Light Mag for increased reload speed and Range.

for increased reload speed and Range. Reconstruction for slowly reloading up to double capacity.

for slowly reloading up to double capacity. One-Two Punch for increased melee damage after hitting an enemy with all pellets.

The perk combination above goes well with any melee builds, especially any Titan. However, for other characters, you can get Heal Clip for self-healing, alongside Swashbuckler for increased damage with kills.

Starscape Null PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is the list of Starscape Null's god roll for PvP:

Ad

Full Choke for a tightened barrel for less pellet spread.

for a tightened barrel for less pellet spread. Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

for increased Range. Heal Clip for getting a Cure healing buff after killing a player.

for getting a Cure healing buff after killing a player. Swashbuckler for increased damage with kills. More damage stacks can be earned at once after melee kills.

Starscape Null also comes with Incandescent and Desperate Measures, which are neat options against other players.

How to get Starscape Null in Destiny 2?

Starscape Null is a part of the Epic Desert Perpetual Raid loot pool.

Ad

The Desert Perpetual Raid opening (Image via Bungie)

However, the exact encounter sources remain unknown for now. This article will be updated once we get more information after the Raid launch.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More