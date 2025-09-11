Submersion god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Submersion is another new Crossbow added to the game with Destiny 2: Ash & Iron. This High Impact Framed weapon sits in the Heavy slot of the inventory, and is mostly meant to shut down bosses and elites. With the introduction of Crossbows alongside the Desert Perpetual Raid, players have been slowly getting familiar with the weapon type.
This article lists the best perks on the Submersion Heavy Crossbow for PvE, and a few more perks that will make your life easier in PvP. However, we do not recommend using this weapon against other players. Instead, go for Swords, Rocket Launchers, or Machine Guns.
Submersion PvE god roll in Destiny 2
The following list is the god roll for Submersion against bosses in endgame:
- Mag-Lev Rail for increased projectile speed.
- Explosive Bolts for a delayed explosion on the target.
- Auto-Loading Holster for reloading the weapon automatically after switching to a different weapon.
- Firing Line for increased precision damage when the user is near two or more allies.
The Impulse Amplifier perk is also great for increased damage projectile, alongside Aggregate Charge for more damage based on the number of elemental debuffs on the target.
Submersion PvP god roll in Destiny 2
The following list is the god roll for Submersion against players:
- Mag-Lev Rail for increased projectile speed.
- Charged Bolts for applying a DoT on a target after a hit.
- Impulse Amplifier for increased projectile speed.
- Perks in the fourth column do not matter.
As mentioned, Crossbows aren't the most popular weapons inside Crucible. However, landing a single bolt on a fast-moving player does bring in a sense of satisfaction now and then.
How to get Submersion in Destiny 2?
Submersion can be obtained from Event Engrams via any event in the game. This means that the ongoing Territory Control, or any other events in the future, such as Heavy Metal, Arms Week, or Festival of the Lost, will have this weapon featured in their Engram.
An Event Engram is usually given away at Rank 2 of any Event tracker. Aside from that, you can run the event activity and get the weapon as a drop, too.
Check out our Destiny 2 guides:
- Edge of Fate power cap guide.
- Can you complete The Edge of Fate campaign solo?
- Imminence god roll guide
- Easiest way to get the Queenbreaker Catalyst
- Do you need to play past expansions for The Edge of Fate?
- How big is The Edge of Fate update?
- How many campaign missions are in The Edge of Fate?
- Last Thursday god roll guide
- Giver's Blessing god roll guide
- Epoptes boss encounter guide in The Desert Perpetual