Succession god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Succession Sniper Rifle returns to a brand-new Destiny 2 loot pool, where the weapon is far more accessible to newer players. Many still have the Raid version of the weapon with craftable perks, as it is considered one of the best weapons from the Deep Stone Crypt Raid. However, with the arrival of Into the Light, Succession has new perks alongside the old ones, making it easier to get for everyone.

This article lists the best perks of the Succession Sniper Rifle for PvP and PvE.

Succession PvE god roll guide for Destiny 2

Succession Sniper Rifle PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are necessary to have on the Succession Sniper Rifle for Destiny 2 PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil direction and Handling on the weapon.

for recoil direction and Handling on the weapon. Tactical Mag for increased Magazine, Reload Speed, and Stability.

for increased Magazine, Reload Speed, and Stability. Reconstruction for slow reload of the magazine once the weapon is stowed, up to full capacity.

for slow reload of the magazine once the weapon is stowed, up to full capacity. Focused Fury for increased damage on the weapon after dealing half of the magazine as precision damage.

The fourth column of Succession grants plenty of damage options for different scenarios. For example, you can choose Firing Line when in a party against a boss. On the other hand, Recombination is used for clearing out enemy groups with energy weapons, followed by a burst of damage with your Succession.

The reason why Focused Fury is recommended here is because of the damage buff granted in solo plays. You do not need to meet any conditions to get the damage buff, except for simply damaging enemies with precision hits.

Other perks in the third column can include Lead from Gold and Demolitionist.

Succession PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are necessary to have on the Succession Sniper Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.

for increased Stability and Range. Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon.

for increased Range on the weapon. Moving Target for increased Accuracy and movement speed while moving and aiming the weapon.

for increased Accuracy and movement speed while moving and aiming the weapon. Snapshot Sights for increased ADS timer on the weapon.

Succession Sniper Rifle PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Other perks such as No Distraction and Vorpal Weapon can be quite handy.

How to get the Succession Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 Into the Light?

Succession can be earned via the Into the Light activities, the Onslaught game mode, or the weapon quest. Look for the "Right of Succession" quest from Arcite 99-40 in Hall of Champions, and acquire the curated version of the Sniper Rifle.

Rights of Succession in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Next, attune the weapon as asked by the quest step, and you will now have an increased drop rate of Succession from everything, including Onslaught waves, rewards in exchange for Trophies of Bravery, and more.

