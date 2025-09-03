Synanceia god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The weekly Heavy Metal event Destiny 2 brought in a couple of new weapons as well. One of these gear pieces includes a Wave Framed Sword that has the Solar element. While Swords are mostly used these days for movement in any activity, some perks in this particular gear piece call for decent damage output as well.

Ad

This article lists the best perks on the new Synanceia Sword for PvE and PvP.

Synanceia PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all perks considered best for Synanceia in PvE:

Jagged Edge for increased Impact.

for increased Impact. Swordmaster's Guard for increased Ammo Generation and Guard Endurance.

for increased Ammo Generation and Guard Endurance. Sharp Harvest for getting special ammo after three quick light attacks.

for getting special ammo after three quick light attacks. Eager Edge for a movement boost in the air immediately after switching to the weapon.

Ad

Trending

For a more DPS approach, go with Burning Ambition in the fourth column, with Attrition Orbs in the third column.

Synanceia PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all perks considered best for Synanceia in PvP:

Jagged Edge for increased Impact.

for increased Impact. Swordmaster's Guard for increased Ammo Generation and Guard Endurance.

for increased Ammo Generation and Guard Endurance. Assassin's Blade for increased movement speed and damage with kills.

for increased movement speed and damage with kills. Eager Edge for a movement boost in the air immediately after switching to the weapon.

Ad

The availability of Eager Edge makes it the single most important perk to get for movement in PvP. There are other perks, such as Surrounded and Chain Reaction, for damage. However, you will get better results using a Machine Gun or a Rocket Launcher if you are looking to equip a lethal Heavy weapon in your inventory.

The Synanceia is only meant to boost you into areas in one second, which usually will take you much more than that without the weapon.

Ad

How to get Synanceia in Destiny 2?

Synanceia comes from the Heavy Metal weekly event, specifically from the Event Tracker level 10, and the reward shop accessible via the Event Hub.

Synanceia in Destiny 2 reward shop (Image via Bungie)

You must have 100 Event Tokens to purchase one of the copies from the shop. Tokens can be farmed from completing challenges in the Hub.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More