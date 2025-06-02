The Division 2: How to unlock Smart Cover skill

Tom Clancy's The Division 2's newly released Battle for Brooklyn DLC has introduced one more Shade Tech skill, Smart Cover, for players to use during their time in Brooklyn and beyond. As the name suggests, Smart Cover allows them to reinforce the cover that they and their allies are behind, providing various benefits to their offensive and defensive capabilities.

Ad

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 uses the prequel as a combat basis. Players are urged to focus on gunplay and use their Shade Tech skills to augment their gameplay. Skills in particular utilize Electronics-related stats such as Skill Haste and Skill Damage to maximize efficiency. Furthermore, players can invest in Skill Tier to boost the damage and all the related stats even more.

Everything you need to know to unlock Smart Cover in Tom Clancy's The Division 2

The Precision Smart Cover, in all its Skill Tier 1 glory (Image via Massive Entertainment)

The Smart Cover Shade Tech skill is much more easier to unlock compared to the previous skills in Tom Clancy's The Division 2, including those introduced in the Warlords of New York expansion. Players can unlock Smart Cover after they complete the first Main mission of Battle for Brooklyn, the H5 Refinery.

Ad

Trending

Clearing this mission abruptly pulls the player back to Brooklyn, where they discover the Bridge Settlement is under attack from Rikers. Saving the Bridge from these attackers unlocks a cutscene where the NPC named Theo Parnell congratulates them and gives them the skill, fully operational and ready to use.

Also Read: How to get The Catalyst Exotic Mask

Somewhat uniquely, this unlocks every variant of Smart Cover currently available, and there are two for now. Previously, in the base game and the Warlords of New York expansion, the Shade Tech skills needed Skill Unlock points from Main missions and SHD Tech collectibles to unlock variants. In Battle for Brooklyn, however, you are given the full kit outright.

Ad

This is a returning skill from Tom Clancy's The Division and fits perfectly in Battle for Brooklyn, given the narrative context of the DLC. As the name suggests, the skill reinforces the structure covering you and your allies. It can be aimed and shot at a target structure to enable the bonuses, so you can buff your allies from a distance if needed. It's important to note that the stat bonuses from Smart Cover do not stack.

Ad

Fortified Smart Cover sounds totally balanced for PvP gameplay and Manhunts (Image via Massive Entertainment)

As discussed above, the skill comes in two variants, with one focusing on the offense front while the other buffs the defenses. The Precision Smart Cover is the offensive variant, with bonuses such as Weapon Handling, Damage to Targets Out of Cover, and Automatic Reload on Swapping Weapons. The Damage to Targets Out of Cover is reduced by 20% when used in PvP. The stats are as follows:

Ad

Stats Base Skill Tier 1 Skill Tier 2 Skill Tier 3 Skill Tier 4 Skill Tier 5 Skill Tier 6 Overcharge Radius 5 +10% +20% +30% +40% +50% +60% +100% Weapon Handling 15% +25% +35% +45% +55% +65% +75% +100% Damage to Targets Out of Cover 5% +7% +9% +12% +16% +21% +27% +35%

Ad

The defensive variant, also known as Fortified Smart Cover, focuses on bonuses such as Bonus Armour, Explosive Resistance, and Pulse Resistance. The stats are as follows:

Stats Base Skill Tier 1 Skill Tier 2 Skill Tier 3 Skill Tier 4 Skill Tier 5 Skill Tier 6 Overcharge Radius 8 +10% +20% +30% +40% +50% +60% +100% Bonus Armour 50% +10% +20% +30% +40% +50% +60% +100% Explosive Resistance 5% +10% +15% +20% +25% +35% +40% +60% Pulse Resistance 5% +10% +15% +20% +25% +30% +35% +50%

Ad

Given the sheer defensive benefits, the Smart Cover skill is bound to become a part and parcel of The Division 2's gameplay, especially in harder difficulty content such as the Paradise Lost incursion and the two raids.

Follow us for more Tom Clancy's The Division 2 guides and articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnab Chakrabarti Arnab Chakrabarti is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. After getting his first console and playing Oni, he knew that playing games and writing about them was all he ever wanted. To that end, he gave up his bioscience studies to take the leap into video game coverage - a move that saw him work for such publications as TechARX, XRIG, eSportsportal, and Game Rant, to name a few.



Arnab looks up to popular video game journalists and commentators like John Peter Bain aka TotalBiscuit, Jason Schreier, and SkillUp, and tries to bring the same level of commitment and accuracy to his work.



He was also a part of the team that created the event Nerdmeet, which garnered over 5000 attendees in its final run.



In his spare time, Arnab takes care of animals, learns new languages, and plays his guitar. He is eyeing amateur astronomy soon as his next hobby. Know More