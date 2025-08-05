The Division 2 vendors this week (August 5 to 12, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The first weekly reset of August 2025 is here, and it brings a fresh rotation of items at all The Division 2 vendors. These NPCs are scattered all across the major map segments in the game, like DC, New York, and Brooklyn. Items available at vendors help players acquire gear pieces for their build or level up item proficiency, increasing their expertise level in the long run.
This article will go over all the new gear pieces, weapons, named items, and mods that are available at The Division 2 vendors from August 5 to August 12, 2025. They can be purchased with E-Credits, DZ Resources, or Countdown Credits.
All items available from the vendors after weekly reset of The Division 2 (August 5 to August 12, 2025)
DC Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Carpenter" named Lengmo brand set chest piece with Perfectly Mad Bomber talent
- Tactical AUG A3P AR with Measured talent
- ACR AR with Optimist talent
- First Wave PF45 Pistol with Sadist talent
- Hana-U brand set backpack with Combined Arms talent
- Murakami brand set chest piece with Kinetic Momentum talent
This vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown Vendor
Here are all the items available from the Countdown Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Mechanical Animal" named AR with Future Perfection talent
- "Picaro's Holster" named Brazos brand set holster
- "Carnage" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent
The Countdown vendor also features caches like Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This The Division 2 vendor requires Countdown Credits, which is a special currency obtained from Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.
Clan Vendor
Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:
- "Dare" named LMG with Perfect Flatline talent
- Tip of the Spear gear set chest piece
- Ortiz: Exuro gear set chest piece
- Heartbreaker gear set backpack
- Super 90 Shotgun with Future Perfect talent
- X-455 Pistol with In-Sync talent
- Airaldi brand set mask
- Military RPK-74 M LMG with Unhinged talent
- IWI Negev LMG with Precision Strike talent
- Wyvern brand set backpack with Opportunistic talent
- Empress brand set backpack with Adrenaline Rush talent
Other than these items, this Clan vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Headshot damage, and Drone.
Theatre Settlement Vendor
Here are all the items available from this NPC, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:
- "Surge" named Rifle with Perfect Spike talent
- Tactical SASG-12 K Shotgun with Future Perfect talent
- Classic M1A Rifle with Sledgehammer talent
- Airaldi brand set gloves
- Hana-U brand set kneepads
Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Shock Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "Cricket" named LMG with Perfect Precision Strike talent
- Custom M44 Marksman Rifle with Sadist talent
- IWI Negev LMG with Unhinged talent
- Grupo brand set mask
- Electrique brand set holster
Besides these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "Ekim's Long stick" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Ranger talent
- Hunting M44 Marksman Rifle with Steady Handed talent
- GR9 LMG with Measured talent
- Grupo brand set mask
- Richter & Kaiser brand set holster
The Castle Vendor also sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East Vendor
Here are all items available from the Dark Zone (DZ) East Vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "The White Death" named Marksman Rifle with Spike talent
- Custom M44 Marksman Rifle with Naked talent
- Military L86 LSW LMG with Unhinged talent
- Refactor gear set mask
- Negotiator's Dilemma gear set holster
- Belstone brand set mask
- Wyvern brand set holster
The DZ East Vendor also sells various mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic caches. This The Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone South Vendor
Here is a list of all the items that are available from the DZ South Vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "Liquid Engineer" named Belstone brand set backpack with Perfect Bloodsucker talent
- Tactical AUG A3P AR with Breadbasket talent
- F2000 AR with Ignited talent
- Snubnosed Diceros Pistol with Pressure Point talent
- Measured Assembly gear set backpack
- Breaking Point gear set chest piece
- Gila Guard brand set bakpack with Galvanize talent
- Yaahl Gear brand set chest piece with Glass Cannon talent
The DZ South Vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic caches. This The Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone West Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the DZ West Vendor (found near the western edge of the DC map):
- "Everlasting Gaze" named Rifle with Perfect Perpetuation talent
- SPAS-12 Shotgun with Vindictive talent
- Resolute MK47 Rifle with Optimist talent
- Breaking Point gear set gloves
- Rigger gear set kneepads
- Alps brand set gloves
- Badger brand set kneepads
The DZ West Vendor also sells various mods for Burn Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic caches. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
New York Haven Atrium Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:
- Converted SMG-9 with Thunder Strike talent
- Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Flatline talent
- Marine Super 90 Shotgun with Thunder Strike talent
- Police 686 Magnum Pistol with Killer talent
- Hana-U brand set chest piece with Vanguard talent
- Overlord brand set kneepads
- Legatus brand set mask
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Shock Resistance, Critical Hit Damage, Shield, Chem Launcher, and Trap.
New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor
Here are all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map:
- Tactical Vector SBR 9mm SMG with Future Perfect talent
- MG5 LMG with Ignited talent
- M16A2 Rifle with Ignited talent
- KARD-45 Pistol with Fast Hands talent
- Empress brand set chest piece with Empathic Resolve talent
- Electrique brand set gloves
- Empress brand set gloves
Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor sells mods for Armor on Kill, Incoming Repairs, Shield, Chem Launcher, and Decoy.
Brooklyn Bridge Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:
- Tactical Vector SBR 9mm SMG with In-Sync talent
- M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle with Close & Personal talent
- Tactical Super 90 SBS Shotgun with Breadbasket talent
- Police 686 Magnum Pistol with Breadbasket talent
- Imminence brand set backpack with Oppotunistic talent
- Electrique brand set gloves
- Murakami brand set mask
The Bridge Vendor also sells mods for Critical Hi Chance, Skill Duration, Drone, Firefly, and Sticky Launcher.
Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week
Among all The Division 2 vendor items, provided below is a list of the gear and weapons that can be harder to acquire as in-game drops or might not always have a favorable combination of attributes.
Therefore, Agents are advised to grab themselves a few copies for their build or to level up their proficiency and expertise level:
- Murakami brand set chest piece with Kinetic Momentum talent
- "The White Death" named Marksman Rifle with Spike talent
- "Liquid Engineer" named Belstone brand set backpack with Perfect Bloodsucker talent
- Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Flatline talent
The Murakami chest piece with Kinetic Momentum is a great addition to any skill-damage-focused build. "The White Death" is one of the best weapon options for Hotshot builds, which makes it another must-buy item.
The "Liquid Engineer" is a DZ exclusive backpack that offers the Perfect Bloodsucker, which can stack up better than basic Bloodsucker and perform better under pressure. Lastly, the Model 700 comes with Damage to Target Out of Cover, making it another viable option for a sniper build.
The items listed above can have their attributes tweaked and fit into builds well, making them items that you need to pick up, if you haven't already.
