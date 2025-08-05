The Division 2 vendors this week (August 5 to 12, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The first weekly reset of August 2025 is here, and it brings a fresh rotation of items at all The Division 2 vendors. These NPCs are scattered all across the major map segments in the game, like DC, New York, and Brooklyn. Items available at vendors help players acquire gear pieces for their build or level up item proficiency, increasing their expertise level in the long run.

This article will go over all the new gear pieces, weapons, named items, and mods that are available at The Division 2 vendors from August 5 to August 12, 2025. They can be purchased with E-Credits, DZ Resources, or Countdown Credits.

All items available from the vendors after weekly reset of The Division 2 (August 5 to August 12, 2025)

DC Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Carpenter " named Lengmo brand set chest piece with Perfectly Mad Bomber talent

" named Lengmo brand set chest piece with Perfectly Mad Bomber talent Tactical AUG A3P AR with Measured talent

ACR AR with Optimist talent

First Wave PF45 Pistol with Sadist talent

Hana-U brand set backpack with Combined Arms talent

Murakami brand set chest piece with Kinetic Momentum talent

The Division 2 vendor at the White House helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Countdown Vendor

Here are all the items available from the Countdown Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Mechanical Animal " named AR with Future Perfection talent

" named AR with Future Perfection talent " Picaro's Holster " named Brazos brand set holster

" named Brazos brand set holster "Carnage" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent

The Division 2 vendor for the Countdown game mode near the Helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Countdown vendor also features caches like Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This The Division 2 vendor requires Countdown Credits, which is a special currency obtained from Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.

Clan Vendor

Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:

" Dare " named LMG with Perfect Flatline talent

" named LMG with Perfect Flatline talent Tip of the Spear gear set chest piece

Ortiz: Exuro gear set chest piece

Heartbreaker gear set backpack

Super 90 Shotgun with Future Perfect talent

X-455 Pistol with In-Sync talent

Airaldi brand set mask

Military RPK-74 M LMG with Unhinged talent

IWI Negev LMG with Precision Strike talent

Wyvern brand set backpack with Opportunistic talent

Empress brand set backpack with Adrenaline Rush talent

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, this Clan vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Headshot damage, and Drone.

Theatre Settlement Vendor

Here are all the items available from this NPC, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:

" Surge " named Rifle with Perfect Spike talent

" named Rifle with Perfect Spike talent Tactical SASG-12 K Shotgun with Future Perfect talent

Classic M1A Rifle with Sledgehammer talent

Airaldi brand set gloves

Hana-U brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Shock Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.

Campus Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

" Cricket " named LMG with Perfect Precision Strike talent

" named LMG with Perfect Precision Strike talent Custom M44 Marksman Rifle with Sadist talent

IWI Negev LMG with Unhinged talent

Grupo brand set mask

Electrique brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Besides these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Castle Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

" Ekim's Long stick " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Ranger talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Ranger talent Hunting M44 Marksman Rifle with Steady Handed talent

GR9 LMG with Measured talent

Grupo brand set mask

Richter & Kaiser brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Castle Vendor also sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Dark Zone East Vendor

Here are all items available from the Dark Zone (DZ) East Vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:

" The White Death " named Marksman Rifle with Spike talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Spike talent Custom M44 Marksman Rifle with Naked talent

Military L86 LSW LMG with Unhinged talent

Refactor gear set mask

Negotiator's Dilemma gear set holster

Belstone brand set mask

Wyvern brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ East Vendor also sells various mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic caches. This The Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone South Vendor

Here is a list of all the items that are available from the DZ South Vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:

" Liquid Engineer " named Belstone brand set backpack with Perfect Bloodsucker talent

" named Belstone brand set backpack with Perfect Bloodsucker talent Tactical AUG A3P AR with Breadbasket talent

F2000 AR with Ignited talent

Snubnosed Diceros Pistol with Pressure Point talent

Measured Assembly gear set backpack

Breaking Point gear set chest piece

Gila Guard brand set bakpack with Galvanize talent

Yaahl Gear brand set chest piece with Glass Cannon talent

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ South Vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic caches. This The Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone West Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the DZ West Vendor (found near the western edge of the DC map):

" Everlasting Gaze " named Rifle with Perfect Perpetuation talent

" named Rifle with Perfect Perpetuation talent SPAS-12 Shotgun with Vindictive talent

Resolute MK47 Rifle with Optimist talent

Breaking Point gear set gloves

Rigger gear set kneepads

Alps brand set gloves

Badger brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ West Vendor also sells various mods for Burn Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic caches. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

New York Haven Atrium Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:

Converted SMG-9 with Thunder Strike talent

Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Flatline talent

Marine Super 90 Shotgun with Thunder Strike talent

Police 686 Magnum Pistol with Killer talent

Hana-U brand set chest piece with Vanguard talent

Overlord brand set kneepads

Legatus brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Shock Resistance, Critical Hit Damage, Shield, Chem Launcher, and Trap.

New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor

Here are all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map:

Tactical Vector SBR 9mm SMG with Future Perfect talent

MG5 LMG with Ignited talent

M16A2 Rifle with Ignited talent

KARD-45 Pistol with Fast Hands talent

Empress brand set chest piece with Empathic Resolve talent

Electrique brand set gloves

Empress brand set gloves

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor sells mods for Armor on Kill, Incoming Repairs, Shield, Chem Launcher, and Decoy.

Brooklyn Bridge Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:

Tactical Vector SBR 9mm SMG with In-Sync talent

M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle with Close & Personal talent

Tactical Super 90 SBS Shotgun with Breadbasket talent

Police 686 Magnum Pistol with Breadbasket talent

Imminence brand set backpack with Oppotunistic talent

Electrique brand set gloves

Murakami brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Bridge Vendor also sells mods for Critical Hi Chance, Skill Duration, Drone, Firefly, and Sticky Launcher.

Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week

Among all The Division 2 vendor items, provided below is a list of the gear and weapons that can be harder to acquire as in-game drops or might not always have a favorable combination of attributes.

Therefore, Agents are advised to grab themselves a few copies for their build or to level up their proficiency and expertise level:

Murakami brand set chest piece with Kinetic Momentum talent

" The White Death " named Marksman Rifle with Spike talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Spike talent " Liquid Engineer " named Belstone brand set backpack with Perfect Bloodsucker talent

" named Belstone brand set backpack with Perfect Bloodsucker talent Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Flatline talent

The Murakami chest piece with Kinetic Momentum is a great addition to any skill-damage-focused build. "The White Death" is one of the best weapon options for Hotshot builds, which makes it another must-buy item.

The "Liquid Engineer" is a DZ exclusive backpack that offers the Perfect Bloodsucker, which can stack up better than basic Bloodsucker and perform better under pressure. Lastly, the Model 700 comes with Damage to Target Out of Cover, making it another viable option for a sniper build.

The items listed above can have their attributes tweaked and fit into builds well, making them items that you need to pick up, if you haven't already.

