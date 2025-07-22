The Division 2 vendors this week (July 22 to 29, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The fourth weekly reset of this month is upon us as The Division 2 vendors are back again with another round of new weapons, gear pieces, and named items. These vendors are a crucial part of Ubisoft's MMO looter shooter, as they offer the chance to obtain extra gear in exchange for E-Credits, Countdown Credits, and DZ Credits. This helps Agents farm proficiency levels or acquire niche items for specific builds.

Ad

This article will go over all the new weapons, gear items, and mods available at The Division 2 vendors from July 22 to 29, 2025. These vendors can be found all across the major maps of DC, New York, and Brooklyn.

All items available from the weekly reset of The Division 2 vendors (July 22 to 29, 2025)

DC Vendor

Agents can find this NPC near the Helipad of the White House building. Here is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor:

Ad

Trending

" Vigil " named Legatus brand set backpack with Perfect Versatile talent.

" named Legatus brand set backpack with Perfect Versatile talent. Black Market T821 SMG with Perpetuation talent.

G36C Enhanced AR with On Empty talent.

Military M9 Pistol with Finisher talent.

Murakami brand set backpack with Unstoppable Force talent.

5.11 Tactical brand set chest piece with Trauma talent.

The Division 2 vendor at the White House helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Ad

Countdown Vendor

Agents can locate this NPC near the Helipad of the White House building. Here are all the items available from the Countdown Vendor:

" Cabaret " named SMG with Perfect Thunder-Strike talent.

" named SMG with Perfect Thunder-Strike talent. " Henri " named Electrique brand set chest piece with Perfect Companion talent.

" named Electrique brand set chest piece with Perfect Companion talent. "Glory Daze" named AR with Perfect Near SIghted talent.

The Division 2 vendor for the Countdown game mode near the Helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Countdown vendor also features caches like Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This vendor requires Countdown Credits, which can be obtained from Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.

Ad

Clan Vendor

Agents can locate this vendor in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters. Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor:

" Surge " named Rifle with Perfect Spike talent.

" named Rifle with Perfect Spike talent. Hotshot gear set gloves.

Striker gear set gloves.

Virtuoso gear set kneepads.

Military M9 Pistol with Finisher talent.

Covert SRS Marksman Rifle with Sledgehammer talent.

Overlord brand set chest piece with Trauma talent.

Fenris brand set gloves.

Police UMP-45 SMG with Eyeless talent.

5.11 Tactical brand set mask.

Providence brand set backpack with Clutch talent.

Ad

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, this Clan vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Drone, Decoy, and Hive.

Ad

Also read: The Division 2 x Payday collab details: Rewards, runtime, Twitch Drops, and more

Theatre Settlement Vendor

Agents can locate this NPC at the settlement in the Downtown East district. Here are all the items available from this Vendor:

" The Mop " named Shotgun with Streamline talent.

" named Shotgun with Streamline talent. SIX12 Shotgun with Thunder-Strike talent.

UIC15 MOD2 Rifle with Breadbasket talent.

Palisade brand set gloves.

Overlord brand set kneepads.

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Armor on Kill, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy.

Ad

Campus Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor Agents can locate near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

" Visionario " named Legatus brand set mask.

" named Legatus brand set mask. G28 Marksman Rifle with Strained talent.

Military RPK-74 M LMG with Strained talent.

Lengmo brand set mask.

Petrov brand set holster.

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Besides these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Ad

Castle Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor, whom Agents can locate near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

" Carnage " named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent.

" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent. Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Reformation talent.

Military M60 E4 with Vindictive talent.

Fenris brand set mask.

Ceska brand set holster.

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Castle Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap.

Ad

Dark Zone East Vendor

Here are all items available from the DZ East Vendor Agents can locate near the eastern edge of the DC map:

" New Reliable " named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent.

" named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent. Paratrooper SVD Marksman Rifle with Perpetuation talent.

Black Market M60 E6 LMG with Steady Handed talent.

Ongoing Directive gear set gloves.

Ongoing Directive gear set holster.

Douglas & Harding brand set mask.

Overlord brand set holster.

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ East Vendor also sells various mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Ad

Dark Zone South Vendor

Here is a list of all the items that available from the DZ South Vendor found near the southern edge of the DC map:

" Orbit " named Pistol with Perfect Finisher talent.

" named Pistol with Perfect Finisher talent. Police T821 SMG with Sledgehammer talent.

Tactical Mk 16 with Precision Strike talent.

Custom PF45 Pistol with Thunder-Strike talent.

Breaking Point gear set backpack.

Negotiator's Dilemma gear set chest piece.

5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Galvanize talent.

Yaahl gear brand set chest piece with Spotter talent.

Ad

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ South Vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Ad

Dark Zone West Vendor

All items available from the DZ West Vendor found near the western edge of the DC map are

" Rock n' Roll " named Shotgun with Perfectly Extra talent.

" named Shotgun with Perfectly Extra talent. Custom M870 MCS Shotgun with Perpetuation talent.

Urban MDR Rifle with Sadist talent.

Negotiator's Dilemma gear set gloves.

Breaking Poin gear set kneepads.

Uzina Getica brand set gloves.

Imminence brand set kneepads.

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ West Vendor also sells various mods for Disrupt Resistance, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Ad

New York Haven Atrium Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor Agents can locate in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map o The Division 2:

F2000 AR with Optimist talent.

Tactical M249 Para LMG with Frenzy talent.

UIC15 MOD2 Rifle with Spike talent.

Px4 Storm Type F Pistol with In-Sync talent.

Alps Summit brand set chest piece with Mad Bomber talent.

Empress brand set kneepads.

Belstone brand set mask.

Ad

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Skill Haste, Drone, Firefly, and Decoy.

Ad

New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor

Here are all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor Agents can locate in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map:

P90 SMG with Thunder-Strike talent.

Military RPK-74 M LMG with Optimist talent.

UIC15 MOD2 Rifle with Thunder-Strike talent.

D50 Pistol with Fast Hands talent.

5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Clutch talent.

Hana-U brand set gloves.

Empress brand set holster.

Ad

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor sells mods for Headshot Damage, Burn Resistance, Seeker Mine, Pulse, and Hive.

Ad

Brooklyn Bridge Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor that players can locate in The Bridge Settlement. This NPC can be found in between Brooklyn Heights and the DUMBO district of Brooklyn:

Tactical Mk 16 AR with Near Sighted talent.

IWI Negev LMG with Measured talent.

Resolute MK47 Rifle with Precision Strike talent.

Custom PF45 Pistol with Sledgehammer talent.

Overlord brand set backpack with Versatile talent.

Lengmo brand set gloves.

Petrov brand set gloves.

Ad

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Bridge Vendor sells mods for Disorient Resistance, Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Sticky Launcher, and Trap.

Ad

Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week

Among all of these gears and weapons, as well as named items, Agents should take special note of a few. This is because these items are quite sought after and can be used in niche builds or to increase their proficiency level easily. These are as follows:

" Vigil " named Legatus brand set backpack with Perfect Versatile talent.

" named Legatus brand set backpack with Perfect Versatile talent. " Visionario " named Legatus brand set mask.

" named Legatus brand set mask. " Carnage " named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent.

" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent. " Orbit " named Pistol with Perfect Finisher talent.

" named Pistol with Perfect Finisher talent. " Rock n' Roll " named Shotgun with Perfectly Extra talent.

" named Shotgun with Perfectly Extra talent. Yaahl gear brand set chest piece with Spotter talent.

Ad

Legatus is a relatively new brand set; therefore, players might not have these items fully proficient. Therefore, this week's vendor reset can help Agents level up their expertise for these named items.

Furthermore, Carnage, Orbit, and Rock n' Roll are good weapons that can be used in different builds. They are worth picking up if you don't have a copy. Lastly, Yaahl gear pieces are always appreciated at The Division 2 vendors as they are DZ exclusive.

Ad

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More